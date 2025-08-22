Mercy Corps CEO: Gaza famine recognition 'horrifying, not surprising'

The chief executive officer of the US-based aid group, Tjada D’Oyen McKenna, has called the UN announcement of a famine in Gaza City “absolutely horrifying, yet not surprising,” Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

“This is the direct result of months of deliberate restrictions on aid, the destruction of Gaza’s food, health and water systems, and relentless bombardment. This is a man-made catastrophe, entirely preventable and entirely unconscionable,” she said.

McKenna said Mercy Corps staff were facing dire conditions.

“We’re watching our own team members waste away. They’re standing in food lines, skipping meals so their children can eat, and risking their lives daily just to find bread and water,” she noted.

The Mercy Corps chief said while it has supplies for 160,000 people stuck at crossings, some goods have already expired due to delays.

“What we are witnessing in Gaza is a moral failing of the highest order. The world knows how to stop a famine – we just need the will to act,” McKenna added.