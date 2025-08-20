Israeli military vehicles blown up in Gaza 

TEHRAN – Palestinian resistance forces have destroyed Israeli military vehicles in Gaza City, inflicting casualties among the occupation regime’s soldiers.

A majority of the latest resistance operations have taken place in the Zeitoun neighborhood in the southern part of Gaza City.

These operations are part of efforts to push back against attempted incursions by the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) into northern Gaza City.

According to Israeli media, the IOF says the preparation stages for the assault, codenamed “Gideon’s Chariots B”, have already begun in parallel with an ongoing offensive on the outskirts of Gaza City.

The IOF’s Nahal infantry brigade and the 7th armored brigade operated in the Zeitoun neighborhood, while the Givati infantry brigade launched a new operation in the Jabalia area north of the city.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, announced they destroyed an IOF military vehicle using a pre-planted, high-powered shaped explosive device in Zeitoun.

The resistance movement reported another successful operation in the same neighborhood. A second Israeli military vehicle was destroyed by a similarly shaped explosive device in the al-Maslaba area of Zeitoun. Fighters observed the evacuation of IOF soldiers from the scene.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, confirmed that its resistance fighters destroyed an IOF D9 bulldozer in the al-Manasrah field, also in southern Zeitoun.

In a related development, the al-Quds Brigades have released footage of their resistance fighters launching rocket attacks on the Israeli settlements of Be’eri and Shokeda near the Gaza border.

Additionally, the al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades have published footage of a rocket attack targeting a concentration of IOF soldiers and military vehicles east of al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis, using a 107mm rocket.

Earlier, the al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades launched a 107mm rocket strike on gatherings of IOF soldiers and vehicles east of al-Qarara in retaliation to the ongoing Israeli occupation regime’s massacres in the Gaza Strip.

Also, the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades shelled IOF military positions in the eastern part of the al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, using standard 60mm mortar shells.

Hebrew media reported on Wednesday of another “security incident” in Rafah, southern Gaza. Reports also indicated military helicopters evacuated IOF casualties after resistance forces ambushed a ‘Kfir’ Brigade outpost in Khan Younis.

Hebrew media has also published a photo of the remains of a destroyed IOF Namer armored personnel carrier in Gaza.

These operations reflect the persistent resistance by Palestinian resistance forces against the IOF’s incessant war crimes. Despite the ongoing genocide and a suffocating blockade, the resistance continues to inflict losses on the occupation regime’s infantry.