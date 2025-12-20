TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated the Islamic Republic’s readiness for dialogue, provided it's based on respect for national rights and not unilateral pressure.

Speaking with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Araghchi sharply criticized the "irresponsible approach" taken by the UK, France, and Germany regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program. He emphasized that Iran has never refused negotiations that honor its legal rights and legitimate interests, but unequivocally rejects talks that amount to one-sided imposition.

the exchange occurred amid heightened tensions following the three European parties' illegal invocation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action's (JCPOA) “snapback” mechanism on August 28. The move aimed to restore all UN Security Council sanctions against Iran, a measure Tehran immediately condemned as illegitimate.

Iran pointed to the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018 and the European trio’s subsequent alignment with unlawful sanctions re-imposed on the country. Tehran has consistently argued that these states should fulfill their obligations under the agreement instead of siding with Washington.

Despite Western allies claiming sanctions were reimposed, the Islamic Republic firmly maintains that it is not bound by these measures, viewing their actions as "morally, legally, and procedurally flawed." During the call, Cooper reportedly stressed the "necessity" of diplomacy concerning Iran's nuclear activities, and both officials discussed bilateral relations, emphasizing continued consultations.

Iranians have accused European states of lacking independence in foreign policy, and acting as an agent of Washington.