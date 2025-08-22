UN declares famine in Gaza

The UN has officially declared a famine in Gaza after months of Israeli restrictions that cut off food and water supplies to more than two million people.

The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced famine in Gaza city, the enclave’s capital and largest urban centre, during a briefing in Geneva on Friday, The National reported.

"Famine (IPC Phase 5) is currently occurring in Gaza Governorate (north) and projected to expand to Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis (south) governorates by the end of September," said the UN report.

"Malnutrition threatens the lives of 132,000 children under five through June 2026, including 41,000 severe cases, doubling May’s numbers", it added.

It comes after months of restrictions to aid deliveries imposed by Israel, which has accused Hamas of stealing supplies without proof. Hundreds of people have died of hunger, particularly in Gaza city.

Israel has faced repeated accusations of using food as a weapon. Several Israeli politicians have openly argued that restricting the entry of supplies is a legitimate strategy.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a global hunger monitor involving UN agencies, NGOs and governments, reported last month that famine was unfolding in Gaza.

"Famine is a race against time. An immediate ceasefire and end to the conflict is critical to enabling an unimpeded, large-scale humanitarian response to save lives," warned the UN report.