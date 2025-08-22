Daily death toll in Gaza tops 70

At least 71 Palestinians, including 24 aid seekers, have been killed and 251 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza in 24 hours, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry on Friday.

In the same period, at least two people have starved to death in the territory, bringing the total count of hunger-related deaths to 273, including 112 children, the ministry said, according to Al Jazeera.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed 62,263 Palestinians and injured 157,365 since October 7, 2023, the ministry added.

The total number of aid seekers killed since May 27, when Israel introduced a new aid distribution mechanism through the US-based GHF, has reached 2,060, with more than 15,197 injured, the statement said.