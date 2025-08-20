‘Stab in the hearts’: Israel’s Gaza City plan sparks outrage 

TEHRAN – Israel has approved a plan to seize control of Gaza City, despite mounting domestic and international backlash and renewed calls for a ceasefire.

Defense Minister Israel Katz authorized the takeover, which includes calling up 60,000 reservists for the expanded military operation and extending the service of an additional 20,000, the Israeli military said.

The assault is expected to force thousands of Palestinians in northern Gaza to the south, where the population is facing a worsening hunger crisis due to Israel’s military offensive and aid restrictions.

Since launching its war on Gaza in October 2023, Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians. Nearly 270 people—including over 100 children—have died due to starvation and lack of humanitarian access in the enclave.

The military escalation has sparked global outrage and widespread protests in Israel. Israelis are demanding an end to the offensive, criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the Gaza campaign.

On Wednesday, relatives of Israelis held captive in Gaza condemned the government’s plan to advance in Gaza City, warning it could endanger the lives of those still captive. The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum described the move as a “stab in the hearts of the families and the public in Israel.”

The forum accused Netanyahu of ignoring a potential deal to secure the captives’ release and achieve a ceasefire.

Hundreds of thousands joined demonstrations and a general strike last weekend, partly fueled by fears that the Gaza City assault could endanger remaining captives.

The announcement of the expanded military operation comes after Israel appeared to dismiss reports that Hamas had agreed to a ceasefire based on a proposal by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, which included releasing some captives. Under the proposal, some of the remaining 50 hostages—about 20 of whom are believed to be alive—would be freed, with further negotiations planned for a lasting ceasefire and the return of the rest.