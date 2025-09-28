Israel counts 77 absences during Netanyahu’s UN address, highlighting isolation

Israel tallied 77 delegations absent or walking out during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 41-minute UN address—including neighbors Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, and regional powers such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, alongside Spain, Brazil, South Africa, and Ireland.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth’s Saturday report, not all withdrawals were coordinated boycotts: Pakistan reportedly exited but listened from the sidelines, while the UAE and Bahrain remained despite Gaza-related strains.

The emptying hall eclipsed the speech itself, as Netanyahu doubled down on vows to “finish the job” in Gaza, defying expanding moves toward Palestinian recognition.

The tableau captured a broader realignment across the Arab world, the Global South, and parts of Europe—signaling mounting censure and Israel’s growing diplomatic isolation.