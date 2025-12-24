UNSC session shows West failed in snapback gamble 

TEHRAN – Western states dragged Iran and members of the UN Security Council to a session on Tuesday to push for the implementation of pre-JCPOA UN sanctions against Iran, which the E3 (Germany, UK, France) managed to be reinstated back in August, but faced substantial challenges in implementing them due to opposition from a host of countries, including Iran’s most powerful allies, Russia and China.

The session also discussed the current state of Iran’s nuclear program, which has been unknown to the world since the U.S. and Israel launched an attack on Iran’s nuclear sites in June—an act constituting a blatant breach of the UN Charter and international law.

A clear rift emerged between the participants. Western states placed the blame for the ongoing situation entirely on Iran, demanding it allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to its battered nuclear sites. They did so without explaining how Tehran could be assured the U.S. and Israel would not attack again once the locations of Iran's enriched uranium were revealed.

The Western bloc also claimed a commitment to diplomacy, yet failed to explain why they had, as Iranians described, "bombed the negotiating table" in June by attacking Iran just days before a sixth round of nuclear negotiations.

Conversely, countries like China, Russia, and Pakistan accused the West of undermining diplomatic efforts, noting that the "snapback" of UN sanctions was and remains illegal. They urged Europe and the U.S. to alter a course they characterized as destructive throughout the past years.

Iran, for its part, condemned the West's aggression, coercion, and hypocrisy, affirming it would not abandon its legal nuclear rights. It also announced its commitment to diplomacy, but only under the condition that the other side demonstrates genuine and just intentions.

‘Iran ready for diplomacy, but won’t abandon program’

Iran’s UN envoy, Saeed Iravani, noted that with the expiration of Resolution 2231 (2015) on 18 October 2025, the measure no longer holds any legal authority or active mandate. Consequently, he argued, there exists no valid basis for the Secretary-General to produce reports on the matter, nor any justification for the Council to convene discussions regarding it.

He sharply criticized the current proceedings, accusing certain Council members of engaging in a “calculated distortion” of the expired resolution's original purpose. This includes, he explained, the “deliberate dissemination of disinformation” concerning Iran’s nuclear activities and a cynical misuse of the Council chamber to advance narrow political agendas.

He placed the ultimate responsibility for the present diplomatic crisis squarely on the United States for its earlier unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA.

Iravani also addressed the U.S. delegate saying: “We appreciate any fair and meaningful negotiations. However, insisting on a so-called zero-enrichment policy is entirely inconsistent with the rights to which Iran is entitled as a Member of the NPT.”

US ironically accuses Iran of pursuing ‘confrontation’

Morgan Ortagus, a U.S. Mission counselor and former State Department spokesperson present at the session, stated that the U.S. remained willing to engage in formal discussions with Iran, provided Tehran was ready for a "direct and meaningful dialogue”. She omitted any mention of the war Washington waged on Iran during the previous negotiations that took place in April and May.

She added that President Trump had "extended the hand of diplomacy" throughout his presidency, but accused Iran of choosing confrontation ("putting your hand in the fire") instead. She did not explain how she considers Iran the confrontational party when it was Washington that attacked Iran’s nuclear program, and killed over 1,100 Iranians.

Ortagus said Iran must abandon this “confrontational path” and accept Trump's diplomatic overture. She also emphasized that the Trump administration had consistently maintained that Iran must cease all nuclear material enrichment, a demand that has been a non-starter for Tehran for decades.

Overall, her statements gave no indication that the U.S would alter its intransigent approach.

France defends Europe’s lack of independence

France’s deputy UN ambassador, Jay Dharmadhikari, defended the snapback of UN sanctions, arguing that since 2019, Iran has been in “increasingly flagrant violation” of the nuclear program’s peaceful-use limitations. However, he employed the old tactic of omitting key facts, not mentioning that Iran only began scaling back its JCPOA commitments a full year after Washington withdrew from the pact, reinstated sanctions, and Europe failed to mitigate the effects of the crippling U.S. embargoes. Europe itself went on to impose its own sanctions against Iran in 2022, followed by further measures in subsequent years.

The JCPOA limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

The French diplomat asserted that Europe’s decision to trigger the snapback mechanism does not signal an end to diplomatic efforts.

Iran had reacted angrily to the European move in August, accusing the E3 nations of acting as Washington’s agents and lacking independence. Ambassador Iravani underscored this point during the session, sarcastically remarking that “many U.S. states” appeared to be present at the gathering.

China condemns West’s ‘unjust’ treatment of Iran

Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, said that despite suffering unjust treatment, Iran has repeatedly reaffirmed the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, emphasized that it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, and actively engaged with all parties to seek solutions.

“China calls on relevant countries to attach importance to Iran's sincerity and positive efforts, instead of engaging in one-sided pressure and disruptive actions,” he said.

"Force and confrontation cannot resolve the issue. All parties should remain calm and exercise restraint, stick to diplomacy and dialogue to properly manage differences, so as to avoid returning to a vicious cycle of sanctions, pressure, and escalation," he added.

Sun also called on the United States to “earnestly assume its responsibilities, demonstrate political sincerity, make a clear commitment not to use force against Iran, and proactively resume negotiations with Iran.”

Regarding the E3, the Chinese diplomat said it must abandon “microphone diplomacy”, and instead focus on playing a constructive role in calming the tensions.

UNSC president allowed ‘destabilizing’ session: Russia

The Russian envoy firmly condemned the European troika's convening of the meeting as a transparent ploy to resuscitate "anti-Iranian sanctions" and the snapback mechanism. Vassily Nebenzia warned that such provocative actions only serve to deepen dangerous political and procedural rifts within the Security Council itself. The ambassador also criticized Slovenia’s presidency of the Council for failing in its responsibilities by permitting such an unjustified and destabilizing session.

He expressed regret that impartiality and courage had been abandoned, stating, “The European Union should not intervene in matters that do not exist.” The ambassador strongly reaffirmed that Russia “will not take instructions from any government or country outside the United Nations,” emphasizing that the settlement path for Iran’s nuclear program was clearly defined through five rounds of negotiations.

He concluded by noting that the IAEA has never cited military objectives in Iran’s entirely peaceful nuclear program, which means that the U.S. and Israel blatantly violated international law in attacking Iran’s civilian, military, and nuclear infrastructure.

Pakistan notes ‘sanctions directly hurt ordinary people’

Pakistan issued a call for diplomatic solutions regarding Iran’s nuclear program. Ambassador Usman Jadoon, Islamabad’s Acting Permanent Representative, firmly stated that “diplomacy and dialogue should be the guiding principles,” emphasizing the need to resolve all matters in accordance with the legitimate rights and obligations of all parties involved.

He delivered a stark warning against the use of coercive measures, which he stated only deepen distrust and harm innocent civilians. “Sanctions directly hurt ordinary people the most,” Jadoon stated, detailing their damaging effects on trade, economic development, and vital regional connectivity. Pakistan had previously warned against Europe’s activation of the so-called snapback mechanism.

Ambassador Jadoon grounded Pakistan’s position in the urgent need to preserve the JCPOA framework as an essential foundation in international law, urging all parties to “allow diplomacy the time and space to succeed.” He expressed deep concern over the widening divisions within the Council, which he said have obstructed a peaceful resolution. Stressing a solution-oriented path forward, Jadoon called for a revival of the agreement’s “core principles.”



