No rules, no inspections until legal clarity from IAEA: Iran nuclear chief

TEHRAN – Iran’s senior nuclear official has clarified that the nation will not entertain illegitimate demands for the inspection of its nuclear facilities damaged in acts of foreign aggression.

Mohammad Eslami, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), articulated this position following a cabinet meeting in Tehran, directly addressing the inappropriate pressures exerted by Western powers through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Eslami highlighted a critical legal gap in the IAEA’s framework, noting that while Article 68 of the IAEA Safeguards provides procedures for sites damaged by natural disasters, it offers no clear guidance for facilities ravaged by war and military assault—such as the unjust airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel this past June. He said if the UN nuclear watchdog tacitly approves of such attacks on safeguarded sites, it must formally state so; conversely, if it disapproves, it must condemn them outright and establish a proper protocol for the aftermath.

“Our formal request to the Agency is clear,” stated Eslami. “There must be a defined and codified set of steps for when a nuclear facility, fully registered and under IAEA Safeguards, is subjected to military attack. If such procedures exist, they should be announced so we may comply. If they do not, they must be created.” He underscored that it is the responsibility of the international body to rectify this oversight, rather than align with coercive campaigns against member states.

Until this glaring discrepancy is justly resolved, Eslami emphasized that Iran will reject all political and psychological pressures, as well as all irrelevant demands to re-inspect the bombed sites. Such demands, he noted, serve only to complete the hostile operations of Iran’s adversaries and lack any legal or ethical foundation.

Reaffirming Iran’s unwavering commitment to peace and progress, Eslami also stated that the nation’s nuclear program remains exclusively peaceful, dedicated to the scientific and technological advancement of the country in full accordance with its sovereign rights and international obligations. Iran stands ready to cooperate within a framework of mutual respect and clear, equitable rules, he added.