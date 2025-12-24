“The Strange and Beautiful Sorrows of Ava Lavender” at Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN- “The Strange and Beautiful Sorrows of Ava Lavender” by Canadian writer Leslye Walton has been published in Persian.

Milkan is the publisher of the book translated by Samin Sedaqatkar.

"The Strange and Beautiful Sorrows of Ava Lavender" is a captivating multi-generational family saga centered on the women of the Roux family. The novel explores themes of love, loss, and resilience through the lens of magical realism, creating a richly textured narrative that delves into the complexities of human emotion and familial bonds.

Central to the story is Ava, a uniquely beautiful girl born with wings, a symbol of her otherworldly nature and the misunderstanding she faces from the outside world. Her mother and grandmother, wary of the pain that romantic love has historically brought to the women of their family, shield Ava from the harsh realities of life, hoping to protect her from heartbreak and disappointment.

Throughout the book, each character is portrayed with depth and nuance, making them compelling in their own right. Their stories intertwine to reveal how past traumas and societal expectations shape their actions and beliefs.

The novel deftly emphasizes that the choices parents make to shield their children, often rooted in their own pain, can inadvertently suppress the very qualities—such as independence and courage—that children need to grow and thrive. This is symbolized through Ava’s desire to fly—an act representing freedom and self-discovery—that her parents forbid, echoing the broader metaphor of giving wings but denying the ability to fly. Walton skillfully uses magical realism to weave this metaphor seamlessly into the narrative, avoiding heaviness and instead enriching the story with symbolic depth.

Ava’s longing to experience independence and her innate curiosity about the world reflect the universal desire for self-actualization. Her journey highlights the importance of falling and getting back up—a vital process that fosters resilience and strength.

The novel suggests that pain and struggle are essential parts of growth, and that true understanding and courage come through experiencing adversity. Walton’s masterful storytelling combines lyrical prose with profound themes, making "The Strange and Beautiful Sorrows of Ava Lavender" not just a tale of a girl with wings, but a poignant reflection on the human condition and the enduring power of hope and resilience.

