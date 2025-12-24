‘Maritime piracy in Caribbean’, Iranian MPs condemn US military actions near Venezuela

TEHRAN – A group of 150 Iranian lawmakers has issued a strong condemnation of recent U.S. actions in the Caribbean, including the interception and pursuit of oil tankers, calling them acts of maritime piracy and a significant threat to regional stability.

The statement, which was read on Wednesday by Mojtaba Bakhshipour, a member of parliament’s presiding board, condemned the growing U.S. military presence near Venezuela and emphasized Iran’s unwavering support for the Venezuelan government’s sovereignty.

The lawmakers emphasized that the seizure of commercial ships in international waters without proper authorization is an act of “maritime piracy”, violating key principles of international maritime law, including the freedom of navigation and the established rules governing international trade. These actions, they stated, are part of a broader strategy to destabilize Venezuela, a sovereign nation, under the pretext of combating drug trafficking.

“Such provocative actions are an affront to international norms and a direct violation of Venezuela’s right to defend its sovereignty,” the statement continued. “The United States is engaging in unlawful acts that threaten peace, stability, and security in the region.”

The Iranian MPs also expressed their full support for the Venezuelan government and people, emphasizing their right to defend their territory and sovereignty against foreign interference. They highlighted that U.S. military operations near Venezuela’s borders are increasing tensions in the Caribbean and undermining regional security.

In recent months, the United States has significantly increased its military presence in the Caribbean, sending warships, submarines, and aircraft carriers, along with roughly 15,000 personnel. The deployment includes the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, as part of the U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group Twelve.

Besides stealing oil, American leaders have also ordered the killing of dozens of people in the Caribbean. These attacks, carried out without judicial oversight and based on a classified Justice Department finding, include a recent airstrike on a “low-profile vessel” in international waters that killed one person. Just last week, the U.S. targeted two vessels in the eastern Pacific, killing five individuals whom Washington labeled as “unlawful combatants.”

While U.S. officials have framed these operations as part of a counter-narcotics mission, critics argue they are, in fact, an attempt to undermine Venezuela’s sovereignty under the guise of drug interdiction. Since September, these U.S. forces have carried out airstrikes on more than 29 vessels they claim were involved in drug trafficking, resulting in at least 105 deaths. Venezuela has, consequently, condemned these attacks as acts of aggression aimed at destabilizing the region and undermining its sovereignty.

The world now anticipates the Trump administration ordering a potential invasion of Venezuela.

With their Wednesday statement, Iranian lawmakers joined members of Iran's foreign ministry—including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei—who have repeatedly voiced support for Venezuela in recent weeks.

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Ivan Gil has publicly expressed gratitude for Iran’s continued support in defending his country’s sovereignty and regional stability. On his official Telegram channel, Gil thanked the Iranian people and leadership for their unwavering solidarity. “The people of Venezuela deeply appreciate Iran’s commitment to protecting international trade stability, which is now under threat by the unlawful and aggressive actions of the United States,” he wrote.

Gil also welcomed Iran’s call for the international community to condemn any use of force or threats that violate the UN Charter, reinforcing the importance of multilateral support in opposing Washington’s actions in Latin America.