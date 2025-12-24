Fajr Anthem Festival kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN- The 3rd edition of the Fajr National Anthem Festival opened in Tehran on Wednesday, featuring a several performances by selected groups of chorus singers.

This year, the Eshraq Cultural Center will host over 350 selected groups of chorus singers from Tehran, who will compete with each other over the course of three days.

Rahim Nadeali, the deputy cultural affairs chief of the Tehran branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, announced that the response from active anthem groups in Tehran has been overwhelming. "The quality of the works was so impressive that it made it difficult for the judges to select the participating groups," he added.

The official noted that over the past few years, the quality and quantity of artistic productions in the anthem section have significantly improved, with many young talents emerging in various fields such as poetry and music. "We are hopeful that such festivals will continue to flourish and promote the development of Islamic and revolutionary arts in our country," he said.

Revolutionary anthems hold a significant place in Iran's cultural and political landscape, serving as powerful symbols of unity, resistance, and national identity. These songs, often rooted in themes of patriotism, sacrifice, and devotion to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, have played a vital role in inspiring generations and reinforcing the values of the Islamic Republic.

From the early days of the 1979 Islamic Revolution to contemporary times, revolutionary anthems are frequently performed at official ceremonies, public gatherings, and cultural events, emphasizing the enduring spirit of the movement and its ongoing influence on Iranian society.

