Israeli Army chief urges deal, cautions Gaza assault could kill captives

Israel’s top military officer, Eyal Zamir, has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept an “improved Witkoff” ceasefire and hostage‑exchange plan, warning that a planned Gaza City assault endangers captives and soldiers alike.

According to Israel’s Channel 13, Zamir said “Operation Gideon’s Chariots had achieved its goals and created the conditions for release,” but cautioned that storming Gaza’s largest population center would imperil lives.

Netanyahu’s government, however, insists on a “comprehensive” deal including Hamas disarmament, and continues preparing for the occupation. Hebrew media report the prime minister has obstructed at least seven previous ceasefire proposals, often under threat from far‑right allies who oppose any concession and resist humanitarian relief.

Tens of thousands took to Tel Aviv’s streets last week, demanding an immediate ceasefire and the safe return of captives. Critics accuse the government of prioritizing military escalation over human life, while rights groups warn the invasion would deepen Gaza’s humanitarian catastrophe, already marked by mass civilian casualties and infrastructure collapse from months of bombardment.