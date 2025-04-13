Iran says no direct talks while threats persist; US discussions ‘positive so far’

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said Iran did not reject direct negotiations with the U.S. so it could skirt such engagement based on ideology. Rather, it made no sense for it to talk face-to-face while Washington continues to sanction, threaten, and try to intimidate Iran.

Esmail Baghaei made the remarks during an interview with Iranian TV, where he described indirect Saturday talks between Iran and the United States as “positive”.

“We believe indirect negotiations offer the most effective path to resolving the sanctions issue,” Baghaei explained, adding, “Direct negotiation is unproductive in the face of threats, sanctions, and intimidation. There is no ideological basis for this position."



An Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and an American delegation led by U.S. Special Envoy to West Asia Steve Witkoff sat in two separate halls for two and a half hours as Oman’s top diplomat acted as go-between. The next round of talks is also scheduled to take place in Muscat next week, but other potential ones, if agreed, may be held in a different location. Oman will remain as mediator regardless, Baghaei announced.

The parties are negotiating Iran’s nuclear program, which has been facing an uncertain future ever since U.S. President Donald Trump left an international accord (JCPOA) on the matter in 2018 and brought back sanctions that had been lifted under the deal. The president, who made a return to the White House this January, was hoping to force Tehran to accept limitations on its military and foreign policy as well. He coupled the unprecedented economic pressure with occasional threats of military action, the last of which came early last month, when Trump claimed something “very bad” would happen to Iran if it refused to seal a new deal.

While Iran remained firm in its position – no dismantling of its nuclear program and no talks on its military and foreign policy – Trump showed flexibility in late March, telling the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, in a letter delivered by an Emirati diplomat, that he hopes to only discuss Tehran’s nuclear program and exclude other issues.

During his Sunday interview, Baghaei reaffirmed Araghchi’s earlier remarks, who had described the first round of negotiations as “positive” and “constructive”.

