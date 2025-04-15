Iran FM engages counterparts in regional countries over muscat talks with U.S.

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a series of high-level phone calls with his counterparts in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Iraq on Tuesday, discussing bilateral ties, regional developments, and the latest round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States in Muscat.

In a phone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday, the two sides reviewed the state of bilateral relations and ongoing regional shifts.

They also exchanged views on the Muscat talks, which mark a renewed diplomatic track between Tehran and Washington. Araghchi welcomed Turkey’s “constructive and supportive position” regarding the negotiations, while Fidan expressed Ankara’s readiness to offer comprehensive assistance and voiced support for the continuation of the Muscat dialogue. The ministers also addressed consular issues and matters concerning Iranian nationals residing in Turkey.

The first round of the indirect Iran-U.S. negotiations was held on April 12 in the Omani capital. Iran’s Foreign Ministry has announced that the second round is scheduled for April 19, again hosted by Oman, but to take place in a European country.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated Monday, “Following consultations, it was agreed that the second round of talks will be held this Saturday, April 19, in the same format.”

Meanwhile, Araghchi also spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan. During their exchange, Araghchi elaborated on the Islamic Republic’s views on recent regional and international developments and briefed his Saudi counterpart on the course of the Iran-U.S. negotiations. He noted that the second round of talks would be held in Europe, with Oman’s foreign minister continuing in his mediating role. Bin Farhan thanked Araghchi for the update and expressed hope that the negotiations would yield favorable outcomes for both Iran and the wider region.

In a separate call with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Araghchi shared Iran’s perspectives on regional developments and outlined the details of the Muscat negotiations. Al Zayani underscored the importance of diplomacy in promoting peace, stability, and security across the region and the world. He welcomed the continuation of the talks and voiced optimism about their potential to deliver constructive results.

Additionally, Araghchi held a phone call with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, where he reiterated Iran’s positions on key regional and international issues and updated him on the latest diplomatic efforts with the U.S. Hussein praised Iran’s commitment to diplomacy and dialogue, welcomed Oman’s facilitative role, and expressed hope that the process would generate region-wide benefits through the constructive participation of all parties involved.