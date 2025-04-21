Iran FM briefs Swiss, Pakistani counterparts as indirect talks with U.S. progress

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held separate phone conversations with his Swiss and Pakistani counterparts to brief them on the latest developments in ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal and the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

In a call on Sunday with Switzerland’s Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, Araghchi expressed appreciation for Bern’s constructive role during the earlier nuclear negotiations that culminated in the landmark Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015. He acknowledged Switzerland’s historical contribution as a facilitator and emphasized the importance of continued international support for the current diplomatic process.

Minister Cassis welcomed the resumption of indirect dialogue between Tehran and Washington and reiterated Switzerland’s readiness to offer any form of assistance to help advance the talks. The two top diplomats also exchanged views on bilateral ties and broader international issues of shared concern.

Araghchi also updated Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the state of the talks and exchanged perspectives on regional developments, particularly the situation in Afghanistan. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of closer coordination between Tehran and Islamabad and underscored the need for more frequent high-level consultations to enhance cooperation across various fields.

These discussions come as momentum grows behind the new phase of indirect diplomacy between Iran and the United States. Araghchi and Steve Witkoff, the U.S. President’s Special Envoy for West Asia Affairs, have so far held two rounds of high-level negotiations—first in Muscat on April 12 and later in Rome on April 19.

Following the conclusion of the second round, Araghchi stated that the two sides had achieved a "better understanding" regarding key principles and objectives, describing the atmosphere as "constructive but challenging." Both parties have agreed to initiate expert-level discussions in Oman on April 23, aimed at ironing out the details of potential agreements. A third round of high-level negotiations is scheduled for April 26 in Muscat to assess the progress of the technical talks and determine the feasibility of a formal agreement.

Meanwhile, other regional players have voiced support for the diplomatic initiative. On Saturday, Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, advisor to Qatar’s Prime Minister and spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, praised Oman’s efforts to bridge gaps between Tehran and Washington.

