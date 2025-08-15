Iranian teams discover fate at 2025/26 ACL Two

TEHRAN – Iranian football teams Esteghlal and Sepahan learned their fate in the AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 following the conclusion of the Group Stage Draw in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday.

The 32 teams - 16 each from the East and West Regions - were divided into eight groups, with the competition to kick off on September 16.

In the West Zone, Group A top seeds Al Wasl FC (UAE) were drawn alongside Esteghlal FC (IRN), Al Muharraq SC (BHR) and Al Wehdat (JOR) while debutants Al Ahli SC (QAT) will have to contend with PFC Andijon (UZB), AFC Challenge League 2024/25 champions FC Arkadag (TKM) and Al Khaldiya SC (BHR) in Group B.

Group C will see Sepahan SC (IRN), Al Hussein (JOR), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (IND) and Ahal FC (TKM) vying for the two spots into the Round of 16 while Group D will witness battles between nine-time Saudi Pro League champions Al Nassr Club (KSA), Al Zawraa SC (IRQ), FC Istiklol (TJK) and FC Goa (IND).

In the East Zone, Beijing FC (CHN), Macarthur FC (Aus), Tai Po FC (HKG) and Cong An Ha Noi FC (VIE) will go head-to-head in Group E while Gamba Osaka (JPN), Nam Dinh FC (VIE), Ratchaburi FC (THA) and Eastern FC (HKG) are the Group F cast.

Group G will be contested by Bangkok United (THA), Selangor FC (MAS), 2024/25 runners-up Lion City Sailors (SGP) and Persib Bandung (IND) with three-time Asian champions FC Pohang Steelers (KOR), BG Pathum United (THA), Kaya FC-Ilolio (PHI) and Tampines Rovers FC (SGP) will all hope to advance from Group H.

The Group Stage is scheduled to conclude on December 24, 2025 before moving into the Round of 16 between February 10-19, 2026. The Quarter-finals and Semi-finals are set for March 3-12 and April 7-15 respectively, with the Final pencilled in for May 16, 2026.

Draw Result

Group A: Al Wasl FC (UAE), Esteghlal FC (IRN), Al Muharraq SC (BHR), Al Wehdat (JOR)

Group B: Al Ahli SC (QAT), PFC Andijon (UZB), FC Arkadag (TKM), Al Khaldiya SC (BHR)

Group C: Sepahan SC (IRN), Al Hussein (JOR), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (IND), Ahal FC (TKM)

Group D: Al Nassr Club (KSA), Al Zawraa SC (IRQ), FC Istiklol (TJK), FC Goa (IND)

Group E: Beijing FC (CHN), Macarthur FC (AUS), Tai Po FC (HKG), Cong An Ha Noi FC (VIE)

Group F: Gamba Osaka (JPN), Nam Dinh FC (VIE), Ratchaburi FC (THA), Eastern FC (HKG)

Group G: Bangkok United (THA), Selangor FC (MAS), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP), Persib Bandung (IDN)

Group H: FC Pohang Steelers (KOR), BG Pathum United (THA), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), Tampines Rovers FC (SGP)