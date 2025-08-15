Tehran, Nairobi set $1b trade goal after joint committee meeting

TEHRAN – Iran and Kenya signed eight cooperation agreements at the close of their seventh Joint Economic Committee meeting, setting a target to raise bilateral trade from the current $150 million to $1.0 billion in the near future.

The meeting, hosted by Kenya for the first time in a decade, brought together Iran’s Agriculture Minister Mohammad Ali Nouri Ghezeljeh, who chairs the Iranian side of the commission, and Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi, along with more than 100 delegates from government agencies and the private sector.

The agreements cover diplomatic training, health and medical services, housing and urban development, renewable energy, investment, and the creation of a joint trade cooperation committee. Including a deal signed on the previous day, the total number of agreements reached is nine.

Nouri called for full use of both countries’ capacities, describing Kenya as the gateway to East Africa and Iran as Kenya’s route to the Caucasus and Central Asia. He said agriculture, fisheries, seeds, and livestock feed were among the main sectors identified for deeper cooperation.

The two countries also agreed to establish a committee to facilitate and monitor the implementation of agreements, and reaffirmed their commitment to peace, security, counter-terrorism, and expanded trade.

Mudavadi said the talks built on historic ties and could provide a strong foundation for future cooperation, noting Iran’s potential role in strengthening Kenya’s food supply chain.

The eighth meeting of the joint commission will be hosted by Iran in 2027.

