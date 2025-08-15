Comprehensive medical tourism system implemented: deputy minister

TEHRAN - A comprehensive medical tourism system has been implemented in three provinces of Tehran, Khorasan Razavi, and Fars, and will be implemented across Iran in the near future, said the deputy tourism minister, Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpei.

He explained that the system has been planned in order to integrate the services and create transparency, given the necessity of processes related to the arrival of health tourists, the Tourism Ministry announced.

Based on the decision of the Strategic Council of Medical Tourism, it has been implemented in a pilot plan at first and then in an experimental way in provinces of Tehran, Khorasan Razavi, and Fars, he said. It is going to be implemented across the country by the end of the Iranian month of Shahrivar, he added.

Bandpei continued that the system’s platform has been designed and implemented in such a way that the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, the authorized medical centers with International Patient Department (IPD) units, travel agencies, health tourists, doctors, tour guides, and even translators all carry out their activities in the aforementioned system within the framework of regulations.

“Preventing unauthorized activities and eliminating brokers, providing various statistics and management information to stakeholders to control the costs and increase the productivity, providing easy and quick access to the authorized actors to the system to play their role, closely monitoring and supervising the system’s elements and intelligently reacting to the potential problems and violations, providing general and specialized training, providing the integrated information to all stakeholders, respecting the legal rights and maintaining security, and managing health tourists' medical information are among the important issues that will be provided by implementing this system at the national level.”

He added: “We hope that with the cooperation of relevant agencies in implementing the comprehensive health tourist system, we will witness further development of health tourism.”

Tehran has become a popular destination for medical tourism due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, skilled medical professionals, and competitive treatment costs.

The city offers a range of services, including IVF, dental implants, and cosmetic surgeries, all at a fraction of the cost compared to Western countries. Tehran's medical tourism industry is recognized for its world-class healthcare, experienced surgeons, and cost-effective treatments. The city is particularly renowned for oral and maxillofacial procedures, attracting patients from Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Tehran's medical tourism sector is set to grow significantly, with plans to attract two million medical tourists annually within the next five years. The Iranian tourism minister has highlighted the country's advanced healthcare infrastructure and the strategic position it holds as a leading destination for health tourism.

For those considering medical tourism in Tehran, it is essential to consult with experienced professionals to understand the best treatment options available and to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience.

KD

