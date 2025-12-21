Pakistan president voices solidarity with Iran from the air

TEHRAN – Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari sent a “message of solidarity” with Tehran while flying through the Iranian airspace en route to Iraq, according to reports by Iranian and Pakistani media.

The president sent the message when his plane entered the Iranian skies on the Islamabad-Baghdad air route.

In his official message addressed to Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Pakistan’s president emphasized the need for “mutual respect and enhancement of relations.”

Iran and Pakistan, which have traditionally enjoyed friendly ties, began to pursue deeper relations during the administration of the late President Ebrahim Raisi. That trajectory has continued under the Pezeshkian administration, with multiple high-ranking exchanges happening in the past year. Analysts are of the conviction that the recent series of visits by senior Iranian officials to Pakistan marks the beginning of a new chapter in Tehran-Islamabad relations.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Pakistan in August was described as hugely successful, with the two neighboring countries signing 12 cooperation agreements spanning tourism, the judiciary, agriculture, culture, technology, and transportation.

During the visit, both sides pledged to raise bilateral trade to $10 billion and revive key energy and connectivity projects. President Pezeshkian also attended the Pakistan-Iran business summit in Islamabad, where the draft of a free trade agreement was finalized.

In early November, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf visited Pakistan to follow up on the implementation of previously signed agreements.

Another high-ranking visit belonged to Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani, who visited Pakistan last month.

Cordiality has increased not only between the two governments but also within Iranian society, which has grown fonder of Pakistan since its early and strong backing of Iran during the U.S.-Israeli aggression that took place in June.

Iran has also made efforts to aid Pakistan in its recent military conflicts with India and Afghanistan, offering to mediate between Islamabad and the warring parties and taking steps to calm tensions.

