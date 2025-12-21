The Unites States of extreme folly is a fact?

NORTH CAROLINA - I write from the realm of average Americans of conscience. I write from the world of Americans who live in what is recognizably a grotesque and a widening dystopia that week by week just seems to get worse as the USA under President Donald J. Trump and most of the US Congress inch (if not plunge) the country towards a "failed state" status that seems already to exist in many ways.

And there appears to be no way out of this drift and spread of odious government sewage. If an average American has eyes and ears to witness and listen and enough familiarity with "what's going on" without bias and with clarity, one major conclusion is that America has never been in such dire straits since the Civil War in the 19th century. And most citizens hardly know the depth of this mess yet and will not know that depth until their lives are all but wrecked, and that seems to be a coming thing in the next five years. Where to start?

Kennedy probably was murdered because he opposed aspects of Zionism and its lobbies' raw influence in Washington, alongside the murder of his brother Robert not long thereafter. One can start explanations with little issues and then move on to bigger moves that hover into view that all appear contrary to reason and any decent judgement. Such as the renaming lately of the long esteemed "Kennedy Center" in Washington for major celebrations of arts and culture to the "Trump, Kennedy Center". This was, of course, initiated by Trump, arguably the most dangerous and worst US President in history who sports quite low poll numbers and who cannot even stay awake consistently in meetings with the ruling politicos and magnates and who made the MAGA movement he started the biggest joke in American history.

Imagine being so deluded this abomination of a President demands that his name set up beside John F. Kennedy at the Kennedy Center who was by most measures, until he was murdered, the best leader in most of this journalist's lifetime. Kennedy, for example, probably was murdered because he opposed aspects of Zionism and its lobbies' raw influence in Washington, alongside the murder of his brother Robert not long thereafter. This Kennedy murder in 1963 was the very beginning of what may be the reputational (at least) demise of America into something, according to some sage historians like Heather Cox Richardson, into Nazism (especially during this current century). The beginning of horrific wars such as in Vietnam against countries across the globe that tried to maintain sovereignty and self-respect against the juggernaut of US militarism and warmongering was telling. The "Empire's" moves to mostly dominate the entire world economically with the paper dollar with force as it has since the end of World War 2 has been horrific. It's been estimated that at least 25 million people have perished as a result of US foreign interventions since the 1950s!

A current major problem among many is that the US is all but broke atop 38 trillion dollars (and climbing rapidly) in debts and even now the Federal Reserve has re-started pure money printing to the tune of $40 billion a month, which will result in more crippling inflation for us average, dismayed critters. Indeed, there is NO way out of this debt problem built atop wars mostly unless the government all but shuts down expenditures and goes into hibernation. Spending over a trillion dollars on "defense" in the budget is obscene. Giving the Zionists $33 billion in the past two years has been insane.

It's been estimated that at least 25 million people have perished as a result of US foreign interventions since the 1950s! Another current major problem in the US and across several major Western "allies" is the apparent refusal of governments to utterly condemn what the Zionists have been doing for 80 years and now on steroids with its genocide in the past few years. The refuseniks who do condemn "Israel" for mounting the greatest crimes since World War 2 at least continue to suffer the absurd charges of "antisemitism" when the protests worldwide almost exclusively are aimed at what Zionists are actually doing and not at Jews generally. A half million or more innocent people in the West Bank and Gaza have been murdered openly to Zionist cheers, and this may prove to be an estimate that is clearly too low. It really is beyond the pale, beyond even imagination until now. Why has this been allowed by the US and allies? Why have Zionists been permitted to proceed? The ready answer is simply Marianas Trench deep corruption in Washington for starters what with the influence of various Zionist lobbies giving millions of dollars to corrupt politicians. No doubt the thousands of Jews in Iran are aghast at what has been unfolding. The next ready answer is simply ignorance given a complicit mainstream Western media in the US and much of Europe resulting in heart and mind choking ignorance for the hoi polloi masses.

There are, of course, other problems in the US like targeting Venezuela and also in Europe threatening to extend the lost Ukraine war against Russia besides the debt and Zionism's influence, but these two issues (debt and war) do stand out like few others ever have. The debt issue provokes monetary and economic calamities ahead. The problem with Zionism provokes a potential third World War. The Western governments reek of desperation and their faux leaders are prone to doubling down on extant, mind-boggling criminality and lies.

Trump is the worst of all current leaders. Announcing outright, of example, that Venezuela has "stolen" oil resources and land belonging to the US and threatening a war that could unite major South American countries fully against US imperialism is not just a huge lie, but yet another folly of arrogance and dishonesty that can only result eventually in the fall of America.