Araghchi highlights resilience of Venezuela in face of U.S. interventions

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly condemned the United States’ coercive approach toward Venezuela and other independent developing countries in the Western Hemisphere.

Araghchi held a phone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart, Ivan Gil Pinto, on Tuesday evening, during which he described threats of force as a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and international law, calling on the international community to uphold the UN’s principles and counter U.S. unilateralism. He also pointed to the activities of the Israeli regime in the Caribbean and Latin America as a major threat to regional peace and security, emphasizing the responsibility of all governments to hold accountable officials accused of genocide and other serious crimes. Pinto, in turn, praised Iran’s principled positions and reiterated Venezuela’s commitment to resilience in the face of U.S. pressures.

The US has in recent months mounted its pressure campaign on Venezuela that has included moving thousands of troops and a carrier strike group into the Caribbean and repeating threats against President Nicolas Maduro.

Meanwhile, US forces have conducted a wave of lethal strikes on suspected drug boats and killed more than 104 people since September.

Caracas says Washington is seeking a “regime change” in Venezuela with the ultimate goal of stealing the country’s oil wealth.

both ministers highlighted the significance of strengthening Tehran–Caracas strategic relations.

The two sides reviewed cooperation in economic, trade, and technological fields and stressed expanding collaboration at bilateral and multilateral levels, including through South-South initiatives.



Iran and Pakistan’s FMs discuss bilateral ties and connectivity

In another diplomatic outreach, Araghchi spoke with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, reviewing bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors and exchanging views on regional developments.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing trade, connectivity, and people-to-people ties, emphasizing close collaboration to support regional peace and development.

Pakistan, Iran's most populous neighbor, has seen its bilateral trade with Iran exceed $3 billion. Both countries aim to increase this trade volume to $10 billion through targeted planning and the removal of existing obstacles.

In late October, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said relations between Tehran and Islamabad have the potential to move beyond current cooperation and be elevated to the level of a lasting strategic partnership.

Araghchi meets Iranian Ambassador to Belgium, emphasizes EU ties

Separately, Araghchi met with Iran’s Ambassador to Belgium, Seyed Mohammad Ali Robat Jezi, to discuss bilateral relations and developments within the European Union. Highlighting Iran’s approach to fostering relations with regions worldwide based on mutual respect and common interests, Araghchi stressed the importance of strengthening Iran-Belgium ties, expanding consultations across multiple fields, and leveraging Belgium’s role within the EU.

These diplomatic engagements reflect Iran’s ongoing efforts to consolidate strategic partnerships and broaden international cooperation amid complex global developments.