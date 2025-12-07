Iran-Azerbaijan relations in focus as FM Araghchi travels to Baku

TEHRAN – The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran has left Tehran for Baku.

Abbas Araghchi will meet with the President and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, as well as other senior officials, to discuss bilateral relations between Tehran and Baku and exchange views on regional and international developments.

Esmaeil Baqaai, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in Sunday’ press conference that Araghchi’s trip highlights the importance of Iran-Azerbaijan relations.

He emphasized: "Our relationship with Azerbaijan is extremely important. The two countries are neighbors, share the same religion and culture, and have deep historical ties."

Baqai added that these diplomatic visits aim to expand cooperation and contribute to understanding, peace, and stability in the Caucasus region, which is of great importance to Iran.

Over the past three decades, Iran-Azerbaijan relations have been a cornerstone of Tehran’s neighborhood policy. Their shared historical, cultural, and religious ties have created strong potential for cooperation.

During a meeting in Tehran on October 21, Araghchi held extensive talks with Khalaf Khalafov, special assistant to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The discussions focused on ongoing collaboration, regional stability in the South Caucasus, and prospects for future cooperation across strategic sectors.

During the meeting, Araghchi stressed Tehran’s commitment to strengthening relations with Baku based on mutual respect, good neighborliness, and shared regional interests. “Iran’s policy is to develop and expand comprehensive relations with Azerbaijan and to remove any obstacles in this process,” he said, noting that geographic proximity, cultural ties, and common interests provide a natural foundation for lasting friendship.

On the broader regional context, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s position that peace and stability in the South Caucasus are essential for all countries in the region. He emphasized Tehran’s respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejected any external attempts to change regional borders, and underscored that diplomacy is the only way to resolve disputes.