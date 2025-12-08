Tehran and Baku must guard partnership against external interference: Araghchi

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his visit to Baku came at a “highly timely” moment for reassessing relations between the two neighboring countries, stressing that Tehran and Baku should not allow external actors to disrupt or redirect their partnership.

Araghchi made the remarks at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, on Monday.

Araghchi said he had invited Bayramov to visit Tehran and noted that the two sides agreed to expand dialogue, consultations, and diplomatic exchanges aimed at restoring relations to a “problem-free” footing and strengthening cooperation across the board.

The minister said Iran looks forward to hosting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Bayramov in Tehran. He added that the meeting covered a broad range of regional issues, including what he described as Israeli aggression against countries in the region.

Araghchi said the talks also touched on the latest developments in the Caucasus and the 3+3 cooperation mechanism. Both sides reiterated the need for peace and stability in the region and opposition to any foreign interference. They also agreed to pursue trilateral meetings with other regional partners.

Calling the 3+3 framework an effective tool for expanding cooperation, Araghchi said Iran is determined to broaden its relationship with Azerbaijan in all fields. “We must not allow any external party to spoil this relationship or steer it in the wrong direction,” he said.

The minister noted that the next 3+3 meeting will be held in Baku, followed by one in Yerevan, in line with Azerbaijan’s proposal. He welcomed the positive trajectory of Baku–Yerevan relations and the broader peace process.

Addressing questions about regional security, Araghchi said Iran and Azerbaijan share similar concerns and view regional security as a responsibility of regional states. “Any foreign interference is destructive,” he said, adding that Tehran and Baku will continue coordinating closely.

Araghchi reported substantial progress on the Rasht–Astara railway, citing ongoing cooperation among Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia. Funding has been secured and more than half of the preparatory work is complete. Construction is expected to begin next year.

On Gaza and regional peace proposals, Araghchi said Iran supports any initiative that halts the killing of Palestinians, allows humanitarian aid into Gaza, and ends the occupation of Palestinian territory. “No plan should undermine the Palestinian people’s inherent right to self-determination or their sovereignty over their own land,” he stressed.

Azerbaijan ready to use all capacities to strengthen ties with Iran: Aliyev

In a separate meeting on Sunday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told the visiting Iranian foreign minister that Baku is prepared to use all available capacities to deepen relations with Tehran. Aliyev described Araghchi’s visit as “historic and pivotal” for enhancing mutual understanding and expressed satisfaction with the steady improvement in bilateral ties.

Araghchi delivered greetings from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and reaffirmed Tehran’s determination to broaden cooperation in every field of shared interest. He emphasized the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement, saying continuous consultations help prevent misunderstandings and facilitate the management of bilateral issues.

During his visit, Araghchi also discussed regional developments with senior Azerbaijani officials, including Bayramov.

Ahead of the trip, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei highlighted the cultural, religious, and historical bonds connecting the two nations. He said diplomatic exchanges such as Araghchi’s visit contribute to regional stability and strengthen cooperation in the Caucasus.

Araghchi’s trip came roughly three months after the United States brokered an agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia—an initiative that prompted warnings from Tehran about Washington’s interventionist intentions in the region. Iran has welcomed regional peace efforts but repeatedly cautioned against foreign interference, saying it closely monitors developments to safeguard stability.

Reflecting on his trip, Araghchi wrote that he had come to Baku carrying “a message of peace, friendship, and the firm resolve of the Iranian government and people to open a new and shining chapter in our bilateral relations.” He said the visit was not a routine diplomatic mission but a reaffirmation of the “historic kinship” between the two nations.

He noted that the regional environment is conducive to expanding purposeful economic cooperation in areas such as transit, energy, trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges. Such cooperation, he said, would bring greater prosperity to both countries.