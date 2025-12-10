Baku and Tehran draw a new road map of strategic partnership

BAKU – In the geopolitical landscape of the South Caucasus and the security architecture of the Caspian basin, two powerful states the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran play a decisive role.

The relations between them, strengthened by centuries of shared hist?ory and bound together through cultural, religious, and spiritual ties, stand as an unshakable example of enduring partnership. The historic visit of Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi to Baku on December 7 should be regarded as yet another vivid manifestation of this eternal brotherhood and mutual trust.

The visit which took place at the invitation of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, represents a logical continuation of regular consultations between the two countries’ diplomatic institutions. It is a strategic step aimed at ensuring peace, stability and economic progress in the region. The arrival of such a high-level guest demonstrates the determination of both sides to maximize existing cooperation potential, accelerate mutually beneficial projects and implement initiatives serving the welfare of both peoples.

The positive dynamics observed indicate that the emerging dialogue between official Baku and Tehran serves as an island of stability amid the complex regional processes. As Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the deep historical roots of relations between our countries and peoples prove that these ties rest on unshakable foundations. These relations are based on principles of friendship, cooperation and brotherhood and every new high-level contact further strengthens existing bonds and creates a model of partnership that will serve as an example for future generations.

The discussions held within the framework of Abbas Araghchi’s visit the documents signed and the verbal agreements reached constitute a series of historic events that will significantly contribute to the development of Azerbaijan–Iran relations. Analyses show that the extensive “Road Map” planned or under negotiation between the parties is an action plan with concrete implementation mechanisms. Covering all areas from economy to culture, transportation to energy this document defines realistic goals that can be achieved in a short period.

Minister Abbas Araghchi’s statement, “We want to strengthen and further advance relations with Azerbaijan in all areas,” reflects Iran’s political will and sincere attitude toward its neighboring country. The positions of both official Tehran and official Baku are unequivocal: mutual interests require stable, tension-free, and predictable relations, and both sides are ready to take all necessary steps to achieve this goal.

One of the most important issues in focus is the development of the North–South International Transport Corridor and the increase of its throughput capacity. Located at the crossroads of global trade routes, Azerbaijan and Iran are key driving forces behind this major project. The connection of Russian, Azerbaijani and Iranian railways will not only increase cargo transportation volume and modernize logistical infrastructure, but also enhance the region’s global significance. Minister Abbas Araghchi’s special emphasis on strengthening transport corridors reflects the importance both countries attach to economic integration. The North–South corridor the shortest and most cost-effective route for transporting goods from Asia to Europe and vice versa will play an invaluable role in improving the welfare of both peoples.

The energy sector is one of the traditional and strategic areas of bilateral cooperation. The “Khudafarin” and “Giz Galasi” hydrojunctions and hydropower plants built on the Araz River have become material symbols of friendship and brotherhood. These massive engineering structures not only ensure the effective use of the border river’s water but also contribute to the energy security of both countries, irrigation of agricultural lands and preservation of ecological balance. Their joint operation proves the high level of mutual trust between the parties. The commissioning of some units and the rapid continuation of finishing works demonstrate that political will is yielding concrete results.

Furthermore, electricity exchange and the project to synchronize the energy systems of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran represent the creation of a regional energy ring. This project will enhance energy resilience, facilitate meeting peak-hour demand and strengthen the region’s potential as an energy exporter.

Gas swap operations particularly Iran’s constructive role in supplying natural gas to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic stand as a clear example of brotherly relations. The mutual exchange mechanism ensuring the energy security of Nakhchivan, which is geographically separated from the rest of Azerbaijan reflects the principle of a neighbor standing by a neighbor in difficult times. As Minister Abbas Araghchi noted, agreements in this area already exist and cooperation is successfully ongoing. Achievements in the energy sector create a solid foundation for the implementation of even larger projects in the future.

One of the key topics discussed during the meetings held in Baku by Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs was, undoubtedly, the large-scale reconstruction and development work underway in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation. The eternal right of the true owner to live on his land and his determination to build and create find their most magnificent expression today in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. The rapid transformation of territories that were left in ruins for thirty years, where not a single stone remained in place, into flourishing lands is a triumph of the creative spirit of the Azerbaijani people and the economic strength of the state. Iran’s interest in these processes and its willingness to participate in reconstruction reflects a combination of neighborly duty and economic interest. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov’s briefing of his Iranian counterpart on mine threats, ongoing works and the process of population return is a sign of transparency and partnership. The revival of life in the liberated territories will stimulate the region’s overall development and expand trade and tourism opportunities. Cooperation in eliminating mine threats, apart from its humanitarian nature, serves the goal of ensuring people’s safety.

Ensuring peace and stability in the region is one of the priority directions of the foreign policy of both Azerbaijan and Iran. As Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized, bilateral and trilateral meetings are extremely beneficial for strengthening the security environment in the region. Iran’s principled position has always been aimed at resolving conflicts justly, based on the norms and principles of international law. The elimination of the occupation has created entirely new realities in the region and opened broad horizons for cooperation. The development of dialogue within the framework of the 3+3 format (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia + Türkiye, Russia, Iran) is based on the philosophy that regional problems must be solved by regional countries themselves. Peace achieved without external interference and through aligning mutual interests and respect is the most lasting and reliable peace. The thesis, “No party should allow our relations to be undermined,” once again confirms that Baku and Tehran have strong immunity against external influence and conduct an independent foreign policy.

One of the most important messages expressed during the visit was Minister Araghchi’s announcement that they are ready to welcome President Ilham Aliyev in Tehran. A visit at the level of heads of state will once again reaffirm the strategic character of the relations and approve the cooperation road map at the highest level. The mutual trust between the leaders is the guarantee of the friendship between the peoples. The far-sighted policy implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev aims to maintain relations with neighboring states at the highest level.

Humanitarian and cultural ties are important tools that bring nations closer together. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov’s note that discussions are underway regarding expanding air connections with Iran is a positive development for tourism growth and increased people-to-people contacts. Facilitating travel, increasing visits by businesspeople, tourists and representatives of science and culture will further invigorate the atmosphere of friendship. Shared cultural heritage, literature, art and religious values are spiritual bridges uniting the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran. Preserving and strengthening these bridges is a moral obligation owed to future generations.

In conclusion, Minister Araghchi’s visit to Baku and the negotiations held have opened a new, bright page in the history of Azerbaijan–Iran relations. Demonstrating full adherence to the principles of friendship, brotherhood, and mutual respect, the parties are determined to build the future of the region together. The spirit of construction and creation triumphs over destructive forces, turning our region into a flourishing space.

The sun rising from Eastern Zangezur reflected in the waters of the Araz River, brings hope and joy to the people living on both banks. This is the light of eternal brotherhood and everlasting friendship. Hand in hand, Azerbaijan and Iran are confidently moving toward a bright future, and no force can hinder them on this sacred path.

*Head of the International Relations Department, “Xalq” Newspaper under Presidential Administration

