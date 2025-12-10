Relations with Azerbaijan entering ‘bright new chapter’, says Iran FM

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi says Iran and Azerbaijan are poised to enter a “new and bright chapter” in relations, emphasizing that the long-standing ties between the two neighbors are anchored in shared history, culture, and strategic interests.

In an op-ed published by Azerbaijan’s APA News Agency, Araghchi outlined Iran’s vision for expanded cooperation in transit, energy, security, and regional stability, arguing that Tehran and Baku’s partnership has evolved far beyond ordinary neighborhood relations.

Araghchi wrote that relations between the two countries are rooted in centuries of cultural and civilizational affinity between the peoples on both sides of the Aras River. Political borders, he said, “are merely lines on a map,” while the two societies are linked by deep historical memory.

He noted that Iran was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union, upgrading its consulate in Baku to an embassy as a signal of immediate support. Tehran also assisted Azerbaijan during its early state-building years and consistently backed its territorial integrity throughout the Karabakh conflict.

The foreign minister recalled that the 1992 Tehran Statement—facilitated by Iran—was the first international document in which Armenia explicitly recognized Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, underscoring Iran’s “pivotal and benevolent” role at a sensitive moment.

According to Araghchi, Iran’s role as a reliable transit partner has remained unchanged for more than three decades. Tehran has continuously guaranteed access between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and mainland Azerbaijan through Iranian territory, even during periods of political strain or external pressure.

The minister highlighted the Aras Corridor Project, describing it as both a strategic transit route and a symbol of the two countries’ determination to diversify regional connectivity. Four border crossings operate around the clock, and a fifth—via the new Kalaleh–Aghband bridge—is expected to open soon, expanding economic opportunities and strengthening regional linkages.

Araghchi said cooperation in energy and water resources forms a major pillar of bilateral relations. Once viewed as a natural divide, the Aras River has now become “a symbol of unity,” with both countries jointly developing dams, hydropower plants, and border water projects.

Electricity grid interconnections and gas links already contribute to regional energy security, he added, noting that Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia are planning a trilateral electricity network that could turn the Caucasus into a regional energy hub. Gas-swap arrangements supplying Nakhchivan are also continuing, reflecting what he described as “deep mutual trust.”

Despite “ups and downs” in recent years, Araghchi said the overall trajectory of Iran-Azerbaijan relations has been positive. Consultations between senior officials remain active, and the recent visits of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan demonstrate both sides’ commitment to strengthening ties.

He stressed that with the resolution of the Karabakh conflict, the South Caucasus is entering a “new era” marked by opportunities for stability, development, and regional cooperation—so long as these processes remain free of foreign interference.

Araghchi argued that regional security “cannot be imported” and should be built through cooperation among neighboring states. He warned that renewed tensions in West Asia—driven by unilateral U.S. policies and actions by the Israeli government—make coordinated diplomacy between Tehran and Baku more important than ever.

Any attempt to disrupt the region’s geopolitical balance, he said, should be handled through joint management and mutual vigilance.

Concluding his op-ed, Araghchi described his visit to Azerbaijan as more than a routine diplomatic trip, calling it a reaffirmation of historical kinship and a commitment to open a “new, bright, and sustainable chapter” in bilateral ties.

The goal, he wrote, is to deepen cooperation in transit, trade, investment, energy, and people-to-people exchanges, ultimately building “a prosperous future for both nations—one in which borders serve as gateways of friendship.”