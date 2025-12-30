10th National Toy Festival to open in Tehran

TEHRAN- The 10th edition of the National Toy Festival is set to open on Wednesday evening, dedicating space for Iranian-made toys and the promotion of a culture of play, with free access for the public, Hamed Alamati, director of the Iran's Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA)has announced.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday, Alamati pointed out that the festival has already been hosted in West Azarbaijan and Markazi provinces, with other regions soon to follow.

He stressed the importance of re-examining concepts like ‘exhibition’ and ‘festival’ to better understand their roles—not merely as venues for displaying products, but as platforms for generating meaning, fostering cultural exchange, and addressing social issues through play.

Alamati described the exhibition as a “living, multi-faceted media space” aimed at showcasing Iran’s internal capacities.

Over 200 local manufacturers will participate at the event, demonstrating the country’s industrial and cultural capabilities through the display of more than 3,000 Iran-made products. This marks an increase from approximately 2,200 products last year, aligning with the year’s slogan “Investment in Production” and the government’s developmental policies.

Alamati also detailed competitive sections where top producers are evaluated based on quality, educational value, health standards, and other criteria. A special segment is dedicated to showcasing traditional and local dolls. Additionally, a call for multimedia content and promotional videos is announced, emphasizing the importance of creative media production. A toy donation initiative for underprivileged areas will also be part of the festival, encouraging family participation.

Addressing government policies, Alamati highlighted the administration’s focus on achieving cultural and educational justice. He noted that festivals and exhibitions serve as symbolic steps toward this goal.

For his part, Ehsan Maneshi, President of the Toy Manufacturers Association, underscored the cultural significance of the toy industry, describing it as Iran’s most identity-driven cultural sector. He highlighted that during the festival; experts will advise families and children on selecting age-appropriate and needs-based toys.

The 10th National Toy Festival, organized by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults in collaboration with various organizations including the Toy Manufacturers Association, the Cognitive Sciences and Technologies Development Council, Tehran Municipality, and Soore University, aims to support domestic products, foster industry connections, and promote innovation in toy design and manufacturing.

Since its inaugural event in 2015, the festival has grown significantly, with more than 200 Iranian toy producers participating this year, reflecting the sector’s positive trajectory over the past decade.

The festival is expected to be a vibrant hub for cultural exchange, innovation, and the promotion of Iran’s rich toy-making heritage.

The festival, themed “Play, the Joy of Life,” runs from December 31 to January 18, 2026 at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults in Tehran.

