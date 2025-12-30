Presidents of Iran and Russia discuss advancing bilateral relations
December 30, 2025 - 21:58
TEHRAN – The presidents of Iran and Russia held a phone conversation on Tuesday to discuss the current state of bilateral relations and the progress of their joint agreements.
During the call, both leaders emphasized the strategic significance of the Tehran-Moscow partnership. They reviewed the accomplishments of their ongoing cooperation and stressed the importance of maintaining regular consultations.
The presidents also highlighted the need to strengthen coordination in order to further advance and broaden comprehensive relations between the two countries.
