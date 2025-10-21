Tehran, Baku reaffirm commitment to regional stability and cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran and Azerbaijan have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen political, economic, and cultural cooperation and to remove remaining obstacles to stronger bilateral relations.

During a meeting in Tehran on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held extensive talks with Khalaf Khalafov, special assistant to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The discussions focused on ongoing collaboration, regional stability in the South Caucasus, and prospects for future cooperation across strategic sectors.

Araghchi emphasized Tehran’s determination to advance relations with Baku based on mutual respect, good neighborliness, and shared regional interests. “Iran’s policy is to develop and expand comprehensive relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan and to remove any obstacles in this process,” he said, noting that geographic proximity, cultural ties, and common interests form a natural foundation for lasting friendship.

Addressing the wider regional context, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s stance that peace and stability in the South Caucasus are essential for all nations in the area. He underscored Tehran’s respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejected any external attempts to alter regional borders, and stressed that diplomacy remains the only path to resolving disputes.

The meeting comes more than two months after a U.S.-brokered agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which prompted Tehran to issue warnings about potential foreign intervention in the region. While welcoming efforts toward regional peace, Araghchi highlighted Iran’s cautious approach, stating that Tehran closely monitors developments to guard against unnecessary external interference. He expressed hope that the agreement would open a new chapter of stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

In a related development, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, also met with Khalafov. Their talks covered a wide range of issues, including cooperation among the Caspian Sea littoral states, regional peace initiatives, and coordination within the framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Gharibabadi emphasized the untapped potential for expanding bilateral relations across multiple sectors. “These capacities, combined with the deep religious and cultural bonds between our nations and the commitment of senior leaders, represent a valuable asset that should be fully leveraged to achieve shared goals,” he said.