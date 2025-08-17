Iran, Armenia bound by shared interests, FM Araghchi writes in a note

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the interests of Iran and Armenia are closely linked, particularly in light of global uncertainty and shifting regional dynamics.

Writing in Armenia’s state-run Armenpress News Agency on the eve of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s two-day visit to Armenia and Belarus, Araghchi underlined the deep historical ties between the two nations and expressed Tehran’s readiness to usher in a “new chapter” of friendship. He stressed that closer cooperation “will undoubtedly bring greater prosperity and security for both nations, the region, and beyond.”

“The future of relations between Iran and Armenia is very bright, and no one can divert this path,” he asserted.

Araghchi highlighted the strong economic foundations of bilateral relations, saying that despite “unfair unilateral sanctions,” Iran has remained one of Armenia’s most important trading partners. He described this as proof of “mutual confidence” and said the two economies are highly complementary, offering “countless opportunities for growth and development” that can benefit both sides.

From a geopolitical perspective, the foreign minister described Tehran and Yerevan as “natural allies,” pointing to their shared border as more than just a geographical reality. “It is also a bridge for cooperation in the areas of energy, transportation, human ties, and regional security,” he said.

Reaffirming Iran’s regional stance, Araghchi said the Islamic Republic “remains steadfast in supporting peace and stability in the South Caucasus” and considers Armenia’s security, welfare, and prosperity as part of its own strategic outlook. He emphasized that the sustainability of peace and the implementation of any regional project depend on respect for territorial integrity, national sovereignty, common interests, and the principle of non-interference by foreign powers.

Araghchi also underlined the particular importance of President Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Yerevan, describing it as more than a diplomatic engagement. “This trip is an affirmation of our shared commitment to opening new horizons in mutual relations,” he noted.

“Historical bonds, geographical proximity, complementary economies, and shared regional interests have all come together to strengthen cooperation,” he concluded.