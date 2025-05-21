Borders should remain unchanged, says Iran's defense minister in Armenia

TEHRAN – In a high-level meeting on Tuesday, Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh met with his Armenian counterpart Suren Papikyan in Yerevan, reiterating Iran’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the stability of its northern borders and strengthening cooperation with its neighbor, Armenia.

Nasirzadeh described the preservation of territorial integrity and the stability of regional borders as “unchanging principles” of the Islamic Republic’s foreign and defense policy. “The shared border between Iran and Armenia is not just a geographical demarcation—it is a historic and strategic link between two ancient nations,” he said. “Tehran will not allow any form of interference or encroachment on this vital corridor.”

Underscoring the strategic importance of relations between Tehran and Yerevan, the Iranian defense chief noted that Armenia holds a distinctive place in Iran’s “neighborhood policy.” He emphasized that bilateral ties rest on “deep historical and cultural foundations,” and that Iran views sustainable peace in the Caucasus as a gateway to broad regional development opportunities.

Nasirzadeh also highlighted the peaceful coexistence of Muslims and Armenians in Iran as a successful model of interfaith harmony. “This is a testament to the possibility of religious and cultural coexistence, and it serves as an example to the wider region,” he added. “Iran’s principled foreign policy is centered on strengthening ties with all its neighbors—particularly Armenia—and no obstacle will deter us from this path.”

Touching on the ongoing peace process between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Nasirzadeh expressed Iran’s full support for dialogue and diplomacy. “The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the signing of comprehensive peace agreements between Yerevan and Baku, and we are prepared to assist in accelerating this vital process,” he stated. “Lasting peace in the Caucasus is not only desirable, but essential for the economic and political stability of the broader region.”

In reference to recent remarks by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution during his meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister, Nasirzadeh emphasized that Iran is resolute in expanding its cooperation with Armenia based on mutual interests. “This cooperation will continue independently of external pressure and foreign influence,” he said.

Echoing Iran’s long-standing position, Nasirzadeh once again warned against the involvement of extra-regional powers in Caucasus affairs. “Security and stability in this sensitive region must be designed and maintained by the countries of the region themselves,” he said. “The involvement of foreign powers does not bring peace—it brings instability and division.”

The meeting concluded with the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the defense ministries of Iran and Armenia, marking a new phase of strategic partnership between the two nations.