International outrage grows over Israeli killing of journalists in Gaza 

TEHRAN — Despite growing international condemnation following the killing of six journalists in Gaza, Israeli military operations continue unabated, causing significant civilian casualties and deepening the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry’s report on Tuesday, around 90 Palestinians—including dozens of aid seekers—were killed and over 500 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza in the past 24 hours. The ministry also said that five more Palestinians, including two children, have died of starvation, bringing the total hunger-related deaths since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023 to 227, with 103 of them children.

The United Nations, the European Union, and key Israeli allies such as Germany and France have condemned the targeted killing of the journalists. Around the world, protests and memorials have erupted, demanding accountability for these attacks.

Memorials and demonstrations for the slain journalists have taken place in Gaza and the West Bank as well as in cities worldwide including Berlin, The Hague, Washington, London, Oslo, and Stockholm, highlighting the global resonance of this tragedy.

Late Sunday, an Israeli airstrike hit a media tent outside the main gate of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, killing six Al Jazeera journalists, including Anas al-Sharif, a well-known figure in Gaza’s media community. Journalists globally have condemned the killing of their colleagues.

Patricia Esami-Lubba, a Nigerian journalist and diplomatic international correspondent, told the Tehran Times, “As a journalist committed to truth, accountability, and the ethical duty to bear witness, I view the killing of the journalists in Gaza as a tragic and unacceptable assault on press freedom and the public’s right…This underscores the urgent need for all parties in conflict to respect the protections guaranteed to media workers under international law.”

Talking to the Tehran Times, Xu Yawen, CGTN Radio reporter and international affairs commentator, described the killings as a “blatant attack on press freedom and a grave violation of international humanitarian law.” The Chinese journalist noted that Israel’s claim linking the journalists to Hamas lacks credible evidence and fits a disturbing pattern of targeting media workers to suppress information about military operations in Gaza.

The United Nations says at least 242 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched war in Gaza 22 months ago. Citing these figures, Xu added that Israel’s disregard for international law continues largely unchecked, supported politically by the United States. “The international community must unite and act decisively to hold Israel responsible and end this cycle of violence,” she said.

“The voices of Palestinian journalists must not be silenced,” Xu emphasized. “The global media and public must continue to spotlight the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Only by upholding the two-state solution and advancing political resolutions can this endless bloodshed and conflict be brought to an end.”

Attacks deliberately targeting journalists represent clear and egregious violations of international humanitarian law, constituting serious breaches of press freedom and the public’s fundamental right to access information during armed conflict. Under the Geneva Conventions, these acts may amount to war crimes, demanding immediate, impartial investigations and accountability for those responsible.

Journalists in Gaza are protected civilians under international law, yet the repeated killings and attacks against them flagrantly violate these protections. Media workers play an indispensable role in exposing the realities of conflict and documenting human rights abuses. Allowing perpetrators to act with impunity not only undermines the rule of law but also emboldens further violations against journalists and obstructs transparency.

The international community bears an urgent legal and ethical responsibility to enforce protections for journalists, ensure justice for victims, and intensify diplomatic efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution that respects the human rights and dignity of all affected populations.



