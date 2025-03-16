Pezeshkian hails Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal in call with Armenian PM

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has welcomed the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, calling it a significant step toward regional stability.

In a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday, Pezeshkian congratulated both nations on reaching the agreement and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to promoting peace and cooperation in the Caucasus.

During their discussion, the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on recent developments, particularly the peace treaty draft agreed upon by Armenia and Azerbaijan. Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran has consistently supported peaceful coexistence among neighboring countries while upholding their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Iranian president also highlighted the strengthening ties between Tehran and Yerevan, stressing the need for both governments to accelerate the implementation of bilateral agreements across various sectors.

For his part, Prime Minister Pashinyan briefed Pezeshkian on the negotiation process leading to the peace agreement. He expressed appreciation for Iran’s role in facilitating the deal and reiterated Armenia’s commitment to continuing diplomatic efforts to ensure its full implementation. He also emphasized Yerevan’s dedication to strengthening regional cooperation and finalizing the treaty in the near future.

Pashinyan further thanked Pezeshkian for his efforts in enhancing Armenia-Iran relations, underscoring his country’s determination to implement the agreements reached between the two nations.

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Thursday agreed on the text of a peace agreement to end nearly four decades of conflict between the South Caucasus countries, with Yerevan agreeing to surrender its claim to Karabakh.

Karabakh has been the focal point of two devastating wars between the two countries—one in the 1990s and another in 2020. Although the region has always been internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, Baku fully reclaimed it following a swift 24-hour military operation.

Reacting to the development, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Friday described the agreement as “a necessary and important step” toward achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus.