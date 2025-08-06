Mossad spy hanged in Iran after contribution to nuclear scientist’s assassination 

TEHRAN – Iran has carried out the death sentence of Roozbeh Vadi, who was convicted of spying for Israel and providing critical information to Mossad that led to the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist. The execution, confirmed by the Iranian Judiciary, took place on Wednesday following a Supreme Court affirmation of his guilt and sentence.

Vadi, according to court documents and his own admissions, was fully aware that he was working with the Israeli intelligence agency. He held a sensitive position within a key Iranian organization, making him a valuable target for Mossad.

Recruited online, Vadi underwent multiple evaluations by Mossad officers. After his access level was verified, an agent known as Alex expedited his recruitment. Subsequently, another agent named Kevin became Vadi’s handler, initiating his formal collaboration with Mossad. Instead of traditional rewards, Vadi requested and received monthly payments deposited into a digital currency wallet.

Mossad provided Vadi with technical training and secure communication devices, enabling him to extract and transmit sensitive information. He traveled to Vienna for five secret meetings with Mossad operatives, operating under strict security protocols. During these meetings, he received detailed instructions before returning to Tehran to execute his missions.

Vadi was tasked with providing weekly reports on internal developments and intelligence. He received payment after responding to technical inquiries from the intelligence agency. He is also accused of providing information that led to the martyrdom of an Iranian nuclear scientist during the 12-war Israel initiated against Iran in June.

Iranian security forces monitored Vadi’s activities and arrested him after confirming his connections to Mossad. He was indicted for espionage, collaboration with the Zionist regime, and accepting payment for his actions.

The court sentenced Vadi to death under the "Law Against Hostile Acts of the Zionist Regime" and several articles of Iran’s Islamic Penal Code, citing his actions as a severe threat to national security and public order.

Reports indicate that over 700 Mossad-linked spies have been apprehended in Iran amidst the latest tensions with Tel Aviv. Previously, three men who smuggled bombs and demolition charges into Iran to assassinate distinguished Iranian figures were executed in West Azerbaijan Province.

Furthermore, Iranian security agencies report to have uncovered and dismantled numerous clandestine drone facilities operated by Mossad agents in Tehran and other cities in recent months.

