President names Ahmadian to head new strategic development body

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian is putting a sharp focus on boosting Iran's strategic projects. He's appointed Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, previously Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), to lead a newly created “Iranian Headquarters for National and Strategic Projects Development”, a move his circle says shows the president is serious about using the country’s resources to hit key goals.

In a statement released Wednesday, Pezeshkian said the new headquarters is meant to bring the government and people closer together. A big part of that will be making it easier for everyone to get involved, especially Iranians living abroad, and investors from inside and outside the country.

Ahmadian's main job will be to unlock Iran's potential, especially the knowledge and skills of its top thinkers. He takes the helm at the newly-established body after being the secretary of the SNSC from May of 2023 until last week, when veteran statesman Ali Larijani replaced him. Ahmadian is also a member of the Expediency Discernment Council, a position he has held since 2022. He has had a long career as a military official as well, having served in the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) since the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.