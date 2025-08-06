Israeli command centers come under attack in Gaza

TEHRAN – Palestinian resistance forces carry out attacks in Gaza, striking the Israeli command and control centers.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced they have shelled an Israeli command and control site near Dar al-Arqam School in the al-Tuffah neighborhood, eastern Gaza City, using multiple mortar shells.

In southern Gaza, near Khan Younis, the al-Qassam Brigades targeted another occupation regime’s command site in the Morag axis, using heavy-caliber mortar shells.

The resistance continues to confront Israeli occupation forces (IOF) that have invaded various parts of Gaza, launching strategic operations that have resulted in both human and material losses for the regime.

In the al-Zannah area northeast of Khan Younis, al-Qassam forces attacked an IOF armored personnel carrier with a powerful barrel bomb, reportedly killing and injuring its crew.

The IOF has acknowledged injuries to soldiers including one in serious condition.

Al-Qassam also stated that, in coordination with the al-Quds Brigades, (the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad) and al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades (the armed wing of the Popular Resistance Committees), they jointly shelled a gathering of IOF soldiers and military vehicles north of Khan Younis, using heavy mortar fire.

The al-Quds Brigades, in collaboration with the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades (armed wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine), released footage of a joint operation that destroyed an IOF military vehicle.

They also shared video of an attack targeting IOF soldiers with mortar fire, carried out in cooperation with the Ansar Brigades in the eastern Shujaiya neighborhood near Gaza City.

In a separate announcement, the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades confirmed that one of their units successfully destroyed an IOF military vehicle using a pre-planted anti-armor explosive device. The operation took place in eastern Shujaiya and reportedly caused casualties among the IOF crew.

Meanwhile, the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades claimed responsibility for targeting a group of IOF soldiers and military vehicles with mortar shells east of al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Younis.

In response to these developments, the Israeli military confirmed that one of its officers was also wounded in southern Gaza.

This escalation comes amid reports of an impending IOF military plan for a full-scale invasion of Gaza again. The proposal is expected to be discussed in a cabinet session on Thursday, although the Israeli military has reportedly expressed opposition to the plan, warning of the significant risks involved.

The Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth has reported that the Israeli government’s rehabilitation department is currently treating around 80,000 wounded soldiers.

Among them, approximately 26,000 are suffering from psychological disorders. The report highlights a growing mental health crisis within the Israeli military, noting a noticeable rise in suicide cases among soldiers.

