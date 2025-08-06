Iranian court uncovers MEK role in coordinated attacks with Israel during recent war

TEHRAN – During ongoing legal proceedings against the Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MEK), Tehran’s Criminal Court heard new evidence linking the terrorist group to Israeli attacks during the recent 12-day war—including the targeting of a civilian hospital.

At the 36th public session of the trial, held Tuesday, at Branch 11 of Tehran Province’s Criminal Court One, presiding Judge Hojjatoleslam Amir-Reza Dehqani announced that MEK operatives had coordinated with Israeli intelligence by gathering data on traffic flow near Kermanshah’s Farabi Hospital and passing it on to the regime in Tel Aviv. The intelligence was used to carry out a deadly strike on the hospital.

Judge Dehqani opened the hearing by condemning Israel’s actions and praising the Iranian Armed Forces for defending national sovereignty in the face of foreign-sponsored terrorism. He also expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the recent war, declaring:

“We are witnessing a new phase of hegemonic aggression aimed at destabilizing independent nations by assassinating their intellectual and scientific leaders. These acts are designed to uphold an unjust global order maintained by arrogant powers."

Daughter of martyred scientist demands justice

Zohreh Abbasi Davani, daughter of late nuclear scientist Dr. Fereydoun Abbasi Davani—killed in the recent Israeli-led assault—testified in court, calling for accountability in a prior 2010 assassination attempt on her father.

“The second attack claimed my father’s life, re-injured my mother, and killed a neighbor. Twenty-eight families were displaced. My father was not a military figure—he was a university professor devoted to the country’s scientific progress.”

Following her statement, Judge Dehqani revealed that new documents and testimony submitted by the second defendant showed active cooperation between MEK members and Israeli operatives, particularly in identifying and targeting Iranian nuclear scientists. He said the evidence would be reviewed in full and, if warranted, referred back to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Widow of another assassinated scientist: MEK targeted Iran’s scientific core

The widow of Dr. Masoud Ali-Mohammadi, another prominent Iranian nuclear physicist assassinated in a separate incident, also testified.

“Ten days before his death, my husband showed me emails and satellite images of nuclear sites sent by the MEK. When he refused to engage, they killed him.”

She added: “The MEK has betrayed the Iranian people since the Revolution. My husband’s killing wasn’t just a personal loss—it was an attack on the nation’s scientific backbone. It risks setting back Iran’s intellectual development for generations.”

Concluding her testimony, she formally pressed charges: “I demand that those within the MEK responsible for these crimes be held accountable. Justice must be done