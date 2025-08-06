Defense Council to bolster Iran’s military coordination, say lawmakers

TEHRAN – Two senior members of Iran’s Parliament have welcomed the formation of the National Defense Council, describing it as a timely and strategic move to strengthen decision-making and accelerate military responses amid ongoing wartime conditions.

The council was approved on Sunday, August 3, by the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) under Article 176 of the Constitution. It will operate under the chairmanship of the President and include the heads of the three branches of government, top military commanders, and several key ministers. Its primary mandate is to review defense strategies and coordinate efforts to enhance the operational readiness of the Armed Forces.

Established with the approval of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the council is designed to act as a centralized command body in the event of war or any attack on the nation’s territorial integrity.

In interviews with IRNA, veteran parliamentarian Alaeddin Boroujerdi and Esmaeil Kowsari, both members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, offered their perspectives on the council’s significance.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi said the SNSC is constitutionally authorized to establish specialized councils in response to national needs, especially during times of crisis.

“Given the aggressive military posture of the United States and the Zionist regime, it was essential to form a dedicated body to assess defense-related developments,” he said.

He stressed that the council would benefit from the experience of senior wartime commanders and bring greater focus to military policy and planning.

“With the current state of war and the possibility of future escalation, the creation of a body solely focused on defense matters was both necessary and timely,” Boroujerdi added. “The SNSC handles a wide array of security and foreign policy issues, so this new council fills a critical gap by concentrating solely on military affairs.”

‘Defense Council to streamline decision-making during crisis’

Boroujerdi noted that the presence of high-ranking Armed Forces commanders in the council would strengthen its effectiveness and ensure that urgent defense decisions can be made quickly and coherently.

“The concentration of military authority in this council will enhance unity and coordination in both decision-making and execution during times of crisis,” he stated.

Esmaeil Kowsari, another senior lawmaker, emphasized the importance of swift and decisive action in wartime conditions.

“In war, speed is everything. There must be a command structure that allows for rapid, resolute decisions. This council was created in direct response to a critical need on the battlefield,” he said.

Kowsari noted that during the eight-year Iran–Iraq war, known in Iran as the Sacred Defense, a similar Supreme Defense Council had overseen wartime operations.