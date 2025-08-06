Relief or ruse: US-Israeli scheme masking military agendas in Gaza

TEHRAN — An alleged humanitarian aid initiative backed by the United States and Israel — the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) — is drawing sharp criticism from UN human rights experts, who say the program conceals military and political objectives beneath a false veneer of relief.

Launched in late May amid Israel’s ongoing siege of the Gaza Strip, the GHF was promoted by Washington and Tel Aviv as a lifeline for Palestinians facing catastrophic hunger. UN experts, however, argue that the facts on the ground reveal a far more disturbing reality.

Since the GHF’s inception, more than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces while attempting to access desperately needed aid, reinforcing claims that the scheme is a deadly illusion rather than a genuine humanitarian effort.

On Tuesday, UN human rights experts called for the immediate dismantling of the GHF, calling it a “disturbing example” of how humanitarian operations can be weaponized for covert military and geopolitical gain.

“The GHF, a nongovernmental organization created by Israel in February 2025 with US support, to allegedly distribute aid in Gaza, is an utterly disturbing example of how humanitarian relief can be exploited for covert military and geopolitical agendas,” the experts said in a statement released by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

They condemned the foundation’s “humanitarian” label, describing it as part of Israel’s “humanitarian camouflage” — a tactic, they said, that erodes trust in international relief standards and the broader humanitarian enterprise.

The experts also urged the international community to impose a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel, suspend any trade or investment agreements that could contribute to Palestinian suffering, and hold corporations accountable for complicity in human rights violations.

Earlier this month, Human Rights Watch described GHF aid sites as “death traps”, citing recurring “bloodbaths” at distribution points rather than protection or relief for desperate civilians.

Israel has faced growing global condemnation for weaponizing starvation in its war on Gaza. Since the military assault began in October 2023, over 61,000 Palestinians have been killed, with more than 150,000 injured. Additionally, nearly 200 people — half of them children — have died from hunger and malnutrition.

Critics argue that the GHF’s creation is a calculated move to distract from Israel’s deliberate starvation policy and its acts of genocide in Gaza. At the same time, it allows the United States to maintain political cover for its continued support of Israeli military operations — projecting an image of aid while enabling destruction.

In truth, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation does not represent relief — it represents a smokescreen, shielding a deeper agenda of occupation, oppression and impunity.



