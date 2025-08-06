Islamic solidarity vital to end Gaza genocide, Pezeshkian tells Malaysian PM

TEHRAN – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim jointly called for urgent collective action by Muslim nations to stop Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza during a phone conversation on Wednesday.

President Pezeshkian emphasized the critical need for Islamic unity, stating: "The atrocities committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza are unacceptable to any free human being."



He urged Muslim countries to employ "active diplomacy and diplomatic pressure" to prevent further crimes, adding that collective efforts would prove "highly effective in confronting the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza."



The Iranian President reiterated Tehran’s consistent position: "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always defended the rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation, and other Islamic countries should adopt a stronger and more active stance to support the oppressed people of Palestine and Gaza."



Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim strongly aligned with this position, detailing Malaysia’s response: "The Malaysian government has issued a strong statement condemning Israel’s crimes in Gaza and is conducting extensive diplomatic efforts to stop the genocide." He expressed hope that "through cooperation with other Islamic countries, we can prevent these crimes."



The leaders also discussed enhancing bilateral relations, building upon robust economic foundations. Recent data shows bilateral trade reached RM2.6 billion (USD 570 million) in 2024 – a 24.6% increase from 2023.



Iran remains Malaysia’s 7th largest trading partner in West Asia, with cooperation expanding in medical tourism, agriculture, and defense technology. Furthermore, Malaysia is Iran’s largest trading partner among ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states.



The leaders’ urgent call comes amid an overwhelming humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Since October 2023, the Israeli regime has killed over 60,000 Palestinians, including over 25,000 children.



Famine has claimed the lives of more than 180 individuals, 93 of whom were children. The conflict has displaced around 85% of Gaza’s population, leaving families and communities fractured and vulnerable. Meanwhile, the Israeli regime continues to block aid convoys and systematically dismantle healthcare infrastructure, further exacerbating the suffering and impeding relief efforts.



UN experts confirm Tel Aviv’s "intentional starvation tactics" constitute a war crime, with famine conditions deliberately engineered through aid restrictions. Recent "humanitarian corridor" operations have resulted in mass civilian casualties, including the killing of 1,400 Palestinians at aid distribution points since May.