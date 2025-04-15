Tehran condemns escalation of Israeli attacks in occupied Palestine

TEHRAN – Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has strongly condemned the escalating Israeli military assaults on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, calling them brutal and systematic massacres targeting innocent civilians, particularly women and children.

Baghaei referenced a series of recent and credible reports from international bodies—including the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), UNICEF, and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)—which collectively document the widespread killing of Palestinians, destruction of critical infrastructure, targeting of healthcare facilities, obstruction of humanitarian aid, and the complete blockade of Gaza, including the cutoff of water, electricity, and fuel.

“These acts represent clear instances of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity,” Baghaei stated on Tuesday, stressing that the political and military leaders of the Israeli regime must be held accountable and face prosecution for these crimes.

Citing the UN Secretary-General’s recent remarks on the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, Baghaei warned that the civilian population—particularly women and children—are enduring daily bombardments, widespread famine, disease outbreaks, and forced displacement. He echoed the concerns of UNRWA’s Commissioner-General, noting that these conditions reflect a deliberate campaign of ethnic cleansing and the systematic erasure of the Palestinian people.

Baghaei further accused Israel of deliberately targeting humanitarian workers and journalists in a coordinated attempt to silence voices exposing the suffering in Gaza. Despite these efforts, he highlighted the courage of Palestinian reporters and the growing involvement of independent international media and activists participating in the global campaign “Stop the Genocide”. He said this movement has helped generate widespread global demonstrations condemning Israeli actions.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed gratitude to organizations, media outlets, and activists working to support the Palestinian people and raise global awareness. He urged all governments, international organizations, and human rights institutions—particularly the UN Security Council—to take swift and decisive measures to halt the ongoing killings in Gaza and the West Bank and ensure the prosecution of those responsible for these atrocities.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 1,630 people and injured over 4,300 others despite a ceasefire agreement that took hold in January.

Israeli bombardments across Gaza continue to claim more Palestinian lives as the regimes’ blockade on humanitarian aid worsens the already dire situation in the besieged territory.

Iran voices concern over worsening situation in Sudan

In a separate statement, Baghaei condemned the siege of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in Sudan, and the attacks on displaced civilians sheltering in the Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps.

Expressing deep concern over the worsening humanitarian conditions in the city, Baghaei called for an immediate end to the siege, a halt to the violence, and the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

He also reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled position in support of Sudan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Since 2023, a power struggle between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has plunged the country into civil war. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands, displaced over 12 million people, and led the International Rescue Committee to characterize it as “the largest humanitarian crisis ever documented.”