Across Time and Borders: The Enduring Journey of the K3/4 Train

The K3/4 China-Russia international train carries with it decades of people-to-people exchange between the two nations.

From the personal memories of a veteran conductor to the heartfelt stories of international travelers, each carriage holds a fragment of history, and every journey becomes a bridge of cultural connection.

Join CGTN reporter Guo Yan to witness how friendship endures along the steel tracks and is preserved across time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_WEgPoCrXA