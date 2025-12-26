Silent veto

TEHRAN - In an article, Hamshahri addressed the positions of China and Russia since the launch of the “snapback” mechanism in support of Iran.

It wrote that both countries have repeatedly emphasized that Western powers, having failed to uphold their commitments under the nuclear agreement (JCPOA), have no right to reimpose sanctions. This stance effectively disrupts the enforcement of sanctions, because if Russia and China refuse to cooperate in committees or reduce their participation to mere formality, the sanctions machinery essentially grinds to a halt. In such a scenario, sanction lists remain outdated, oversight of trade with Iran weakens, and ultimately, sanctions exist only on paper without real impact. Western powers will, of course, attempt to find ways to bypass Russia and China. Yet this approach carries its own problems, since any mechanism outside the framework of the UN Security Council would undermine the foundations of international law. Such a move would establish a dangerous precedent, potentially allowing other countries in the future to disregard UN rules and seek ways to circumvent the law.

Siasat-e-Rooz: A fruitless session

Siasat-e-Rooz examined the UN Security Council meeting on Resolution 2231 and Western claims against Iran. It noted that the meeting was held under circumstances where one of the key points was Iran’s steadfastness on its principled positions, remaining unaffected by threats and unimpressed by hollow smiles. The meeting ultimately concluded without a joint statement or new resolution, which on the one hand reflects the deep divisions among permanent members of the Security Council over the Iran nuclear file—a trend favorable to Tehran’s interests—and on the other hand exposes the emptiness of claims about the Islamic Republic’s global isolation and the West’s ability to build consensus. The session revealed that the Western narrative depicting Iran as isolated because of its limited ties with the West is flawed, since the West is no longer a decisive actor in global affairs, and its decline has accelerated. A new world order is emerging in which the West has no formidable place, and overcoming challenges will depend on reliance on internal strengths, convergence within an Eastern-oriented paradigm, and turning away from the West’s false promises.

Iran: Unlocking diplomacy through corridor capacity

In an interview with Dr. Marjan Badiee, professor of geopolitics at the University of Tehran, the Iran newspaper examined the importance of Iran’s geographical position within the region’s corridor map. According to Dr. Badiee, Iran’s unique location—linking East and West, North and South—gives it significant potential to become one of the world’s main transit hubs. With access to two seas and connections to Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Persian Gulf, and the Middle East, Iran can serve as a vital junction between East and West. Realizing this potential requires, above all, active diplomacy, institutional coordination, and a strategic view of corridors as instruments of foreign policy. Over the past year, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sought to move transit and corridor routes from the margins of economic discussions into the core of national diplomacy. Priorities have included neighborhood diplomacy, active pursuit of North–South and East–West corridors, project-based engagement with port and border chokepoints, and strengthening institutional coordination.

Arman-e-Emrooz: Shared interests depend on reducing sanctions

Arman-e-Emrooz analyzed Iran’s role in energy supply. It argued that amid nuclear and regional tensions, Iran can leverage its position as a reliable energy provider to bring the West back to the negotiating table. If sanctions are reduced, Iran could not only expand production but also invest in infrastructure such as pipelines to Europe or Asia, transforming itself into a regional energy hub. This would generate shared benefits: the West would gain access to cheap and diversified energy, while Iran would secure stable revenues and integration into the global economy. Iran’s role in energy is not merely economic but also strategic, since disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz or Iranian exports could destabilize global markets. For this reason, Western powers prefer to maintain stability through diplomacy. Iran’s energy capacity thus serves as a lever to reshape equations. By using this potential wisely, Iran can push Western powers toward flexibility, reduce sanctions, and create conditions for easing long-term tensions. This approach benefits not only Iran but also global energy stability, opening the door to a new chapter in international relations.