Top officials join Iran’s Christians in celebrating Jesus’ birth 

TEHRAN – On Wednesday and Thursday, Iran's top authorities issued Christmas messages and visited prominent Christian families in the country to share their joy for the birth of Christ, an event honored by approximately 600,000 people in Iran every year.

The most senior official to offer Christmas greetings was the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in his customary annual message. This year, his message was distinctly inspired by his own profound religious and theological beliefs, as he chose to move beyond long seasonal congratulations, and instead articulate the importance of Prophet Jesus' (PBUH) birth for humanity.

“I congratulate all Christians and Muslims, particularly our fellow Christian countrymen, on the anniversary of the birthday of great divine prophet, Jesus Christ,” his message read. “Jesus Christ was sent to save humanity from ignorance and oppression and to guide them to the light of knowledge, justice, and servitude to God. He never paused in his fight against evil and in invitation to goodness. This is a lesson for Christians and Muslims believing in his prophethood.”

While differences exist between Muslim and Christian beliefs, Jesus and his mother Virgin Mary (PBUH) are highly respected figures in Islam. Mary is the most frequently mentioned woman in the Quran, and Jesus is mentioned numerous times in the Holy Book, where he is described as the Messiah, and portrayed as the “true servant of God”, as well as a prophet capable of performing miracles, such as healing the sick.

Despite the minimal religious animosity between followers of Abrahamic religions in Iran, insulting Jesus remains a crime under Iran's blasphemy laws and can be severely punished. There are two main groups of Christians in the country – Assyrian Christians, and Armenian Christians. Each of these groups has one reserved seat in the Iranian parliament, alongside three other reserved seats designated for Iranian Jews and Zoroastrians.

President Masoud Pezeshkian was the second most senior Iranian official to honor Christmas. He sent a message to Roman Catholic Leader Pope Leo XIV on the merry event on Wednesday.

Also on Christmas Eve, Pezeshkian visited the family of the Christian martyr Razmik Khachatoorian in their home. Christians fought alongside their Muslim comrades during Iraq’s invasion of Iran in the 1980s.

During the meeting, the president commemorated the martyr and praised the essential role of all religious communities in defending the country’s independence, dignity and territorial integrity.

Military leaders have also paid tribute to the Christian community, with top commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, for instance, visiting Christian former POW and disabled war veteran Samik Vartanian in Tehran.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spent time with Iranian Christians in Esfahan, visiting the historical Vank Cathedral in the city to mark Christmas Day. The Vank Cathedral is renowned for its astonishing architecture, which uniquely blends Christian and Iranian elements, as well as its decorated interior filled with vibrant frescoes that depict biblical scenes. It’s one of the most famous Christian sites in the country. The cathedral was built in 1606 by order of Abbas the Great, a Safavid Shah who tasked Armenian Iranians with overseeing the silk trade with Europe.



Residents join their Christian neighbors

Christian neighborhoods across Iran are adorned with decorations from mid-December to mid-January, and serve as popular sightseeing destinations for non-Christians fascinated by the historical culture of their compatriots.

One such neighborhood is Mirzaye Shirazi in central Tehran, where Christian residents actually hold their largest celebrations after the New Year. The area is primarily inhabited by Armenian Christians who—unlike Iran's smaller Assyrian community that celebrates Christmas on December 25th—mark the event on January 6th, the same day they celebrate Christ's baptism. Nevertheless, even before their official holiday, the atmosphere in Mirzaye Shirazi is vibrant; the main street is lined with lights, Christmas trees, and festive markets.

A Muslim couple, stopping to take a photo in front of the street’s largest Christmas tree, mentioned that they live in the neighborhood and make a point to join the festivities every year. “We love conversing with our Christian neighbors and taking part in their celebrations,” the husband said. “When you speak to them, it strikes you that, at the end of the day, we are all Iranian. Iran is what connects us, and it is what we care for most.”

Tehran's largest synagogue is located in Youssef Abad, near Mirzaye Shirazi. If you take a stroll through the area at this time of year, you might also see Iranian Jews congratulating local businesses owned by Christians. They can be easily identified by their kippahs.