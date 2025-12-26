Iran to host trilateral naval exercise, says navy commander

TEHRAN – Iran will host a trilateral naval exercise in the near future, with plans to expand participation to additional countries, the commander of the Iranian Army Navy said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Navy Research Conference in the northern city of Nowshahr, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said the Navy has taken part in 12 international events so far in the Iranian year 1404. These activities have included scientific, technical, and sports programs, as well as participation in regional and extra-regional naval drills.

He noted that under existing economic agreements, the Navy’s Task Force 103 is set to join one of these exercises soon. The flotilla is currently en route to the exercise area, and Iran’s Navy is expected to formally take part within the next week.

Rear Admiral Irani added that, alongside international drills, the Navy has also planned to conduct exercises in neighboring countries and in oceanic regions.

He further announced plans for a trilateral naval exercise to be hosted by Iran, saying the drill will be expanded in the near future to include more participating countries.

Highlighting the strategic importance of maritime research, Irani said research achievements unveiled during Research Week—focusing on maritime security, seafarer safety, and marine environmental protection—will guide the Navy’s scientific and operational activities in the coming years, in line with the country’s nine-point maritime-oriented development policies.

He explained that the studies presented were the result of a year-long research effort and that this process will continue. According to Irani, maritime development has become one of the most significant pillars of national policy, with a strong emphasis on ensuring maritime security for all seafarers operating at sea.

The Navy commander also stressed the importance of protecting the marine environment, calling it a top priority and a growing global challenge faced by all countries. He said efforts to enhance maritime security and seafarer safety are being pursued with equal seriousness.

On Early December, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy launched a large-scale military exercise in the Persian Gulf, unveiling advanced AI-enhanced defensive and offensive systems in what marked the country’s second major naval drill since it fought a war against the U.S. and Israel in June.

During the drill, advanced air defense systems, including Nawab, Majid, and Misagh were also deployed in electronic warfare conditions.

Also on August, Iran Navy showcased its formidable and expanding military capabilities during the "Sustainable Power 1404" missile exercise, conducted across the strategic northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.