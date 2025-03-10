Iran, Russia, China begin annual joint exercise in Indian Ocean

TEHRAN- The Iranian Navy, alongside naval forces from Russia and China, has commenced the seventh iteration of the "Combined Maritime Security Belt" exercise in the northern Indian Ocean. The exercise, designed to bolster maritime security and foster closer naval cooperation, involves twelve countries, including nine observer nations.

Second Flotilla Admiral Mustafa Tajaldini, the Deputy Operations Commander of the Iranian Navy and spokesperson for the drill, highlighted the exercise's core objectives during an interview with the Tehran Times. “The primary goal of this exercise is to enhance maritime security in the northern Indian Ocean and to increase naval interactions between the Iranian Navy, the Chinese Navy, and the Russian Navy,” he stated. “This is aimed at boosting cooperation, skill training, and experience sharing.”

The multi-phase exercise began on Monday as Iran received guests and participants at its southern shores. "We are currently in the first phase, receiving visiting vessels and conducting comprehensive briefings and specialized sessions," Admiral Tajaldini said to the Tehran Times. The second phase, scheduled for Tuesday, will involve twenty scenarios designed to improve coordination and response capabilities, including rescue operations for hijacked vessels, search and rescue drills, firefighting exercises, and heliborne operations. A naval parade will conclude the maritime phase. The last segment will focus on debriefing.

More than just a few nations

The exercise's potential impact extends beyond the immediate participating nations. It also influences the maritime security of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries and the broader region, according to Admiral Tajaldini. "Global trade depends on the golden triangle and the straits of Malacca, Hormuz, and Bab-el-Mandeb," he noted. "The preservation and enhancement of collective security is our motto, and we have invited and announced to SCO member countries and all countries in the region that their presence can lead to enhanced collective security."

This year's exercise boasts an impressive display of international collaboration, with nine countries participating as observers: Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Oman, the UAE, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan. Admiral Tajaldini noted that these observer nations are potentially considering joining future exercises, stating, "The idea is that countries interested in potentially joining the drills send observers to evaluate them. In future years, they may decide to send their own vessels and play a more active role. We hope to host more ships next year."

The military official added that in the vast oceanic expanse, it is necessary for like-minded and interested countries to form coalitions to combat the scourge of piracy and maritime terrorism. "We are carrying out this coalition to protect the interests of Iran and like-minded and interested countries in the northern Indian Ocean."

Iran is showcasing its naval capabilities in the Combined Maritime Security Belt exercise with the participation of several vessels. Leading the way is the Shahid Sayyad Shirazi, a stealthy warship fresh out of the shipyard (February 2024, to be exact). This high-speed catamaran isn't just for show; it's loaded with the latest missile tech. And alongside this sleek new vessel is the Iranian Navy's reliable Jamaran destroyer. The ship's seen action, patrolling the sea lanes and going after pirates. It's a combination of new tech and seasoned experience that Iran's bringing to drill.

