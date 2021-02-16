Iran, Russia hold joint naval drill

TEHRAN - A flotilla of Russian military vessels arrived in Iran’s southeastern waters on Tuesday to hold a joint naval drill with Iranian forces in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean.

The Russian flotilla, comprising Stoiky frigate and Kola replenishment oiler, was given a salute by Army and IRGC vessels upon arrival in Iran’s territorial waters, Tasnim reported.

The slogan of the naval exercise is “security of maritime commerce”. The maneuver will cover an area of 17,000 kilometers and it will last four days.

Russian commanders on board the visiting flotilla held a meeting with Iranian peers at Chabahar port to make arrangements for the drill.

Admiral Gholamreza Tahani, the deputy commander of the Iranian Navy and the spokesman for the military exercise, said on Tuesday that “security is unstoppable” and also “exercises for promoting security is unstoppable.”

Tahani said the purpose of the exercise is “to strengthen security and its foundations in the region”.



Iranian Navy Commander Khanzadi told the IRIB on Tuesday that India will also join the exercise. The Navy chief also said the purpose of the joint drills is “maritime security” and “collective security” in the region.

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Iran’s deputy army chief for coordination, said on Sunday that the joint exercise with the powerful naval forces of Russia has a clear message that the Iranian Navy has reached the level of world naval powers in terms of equipment, human forces, techniques and tactics, command and control, as well as modern telecommunication systems.

“The navy exercise will be staged with the purpose of ensuring security in north of the Indian Ocean,” he remarked.

In December 2019, Iranian, Russian and Chinese naval forces held the first ever joint drill in the Gulf of Oman and northern parts of the Indian Ocean, focusing mostly on counter-terrorism and anti-piracy tactics.