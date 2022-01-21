Iran, Russia, China start naval drills in northern Indian Ocean

TEHRAN – Iran, Russia, and China started naval drills in northern parts of the Indian Ocean early on Friday.

The exercise, dubbed “naval security belt combined war game 2022”, covers an area of 17,000 square kilometers.

The drill involves marine and airborne units of the Iranian Navy, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy, and flotillas from China and Russia.

“Together for peace and security” is the theme of the exercise, Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini, the drill spokesman, said on Thursday.

“The purpose of holding the war game is to strengthen security and its fundamentals in the region, promote multilateral cooperation among the three countries, display the three countries’ goodwill and capability to jointly support world peace and maritime security, and create a maritime community with a common future,” Tasnim quoted Tajeddini as saying.

Forces from the three countries practice various tactics and operations, such as rescuing blazing vessels, saving hijacked vessels, shooting at targets, nocturnal shooting at aerial targets, and other tactical maneuvers.

Tajeddini added the drill aimed at improving security of international maritime trade, countering piracy and maritime terrorism, exchange of information in naval rescue and relief operations, and exchange of operational and tactical experiences.

It is the third joint naval drill among Iran, Russia, and China.