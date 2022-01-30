Iran-Russia-China naval drill proved regional countries can provide peace: Navy chief

TEHRAN - The commander of the Iranian Navy said on Sunday that a recent joint naval drill conducted by Iran, Russia and China in the north of the Indian Ocean proved that regional countries are able to provide peace and calm for their own people.

“This maneuver sent a regional message, especially to friendly countries and the resistance axis, and reminded [regional countries] that ... we can establish security in the region on the strength of our own domestic capabilities, and provide peace and tranquility for [our] people,” Admiral Shahram Irani said, according to Press TV.

Pointing to certain threatening positions and actions taken by some regional countries, the commander said, "This [joint] exercise reminded the regional countries and the sworn enemies of the [Islamic] Revolution that the unipolar world has been dismantled on global level."

Admiral Irani added that the drill "also proved that countries that act independently within the international system and are concerned about ensuring security can work together to present a new model in which they will be able to provide marine safety and security, which in turn, will lead to the strengthening of global peace."

Iran, Russia, and China staged joint military exercises in the north of the Indian Ocean last week, with vessels from the three countries hitting pre-determined targets at sea.

“Together for peace and security” was the theme of the exercise, which covered an area of 17,000 square kilometers and included both navies from Iran’s Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), as well as the Russian and Chinese naval forces.

“Iran is in the main road of connectivity and plays an important role in securing the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Irani emphasized that one of the main features of the joint maneuver was that Iran, Russia and China brought three different military styles to the exercise, which were not similar in terms of performance and equipment, and every country took advantage of its own special military hardware.

The trio succeeded in achieving their objectives in the drill, he added while issuing a warning about the enemy's constant efforts to portray an insecure image of the region in pursuit of its own interests.

He added that the enemies take good advantage of the powerful media outlets to achieve their goal and "unfortunately, some regional countries are deceived by them and follow suit due to the weakness that they have in their governing structures."

"If these [regional] states paid due attention to the potential and capacity of the regional countries instead of following suit with transregional actors and countries [that have come to the region] from far away, then the enemy would be stripped of its last excuses to be present in the region," the Iranian commander said.

MP says joint drill sends message to Westerners

Moeinoddin Saeedi, the representative of the people of Chabahar in the parliament, also said on Sunday that the joint naval drill sent a message to the Western powers.

Stating that Iran has reached a level of naval power that can be the focus and command of the exercises along with the great naval powers, the MP said that national security in today's world is tied to military capabilities, and Iran, while de-escalating tensions with other regional countries, is insisting on strengthening its military components.

The Chabahar representative at the parliament noted that strengthening the navy is important to increase the country's military capability. “Iran is in the main road of connectivity and plays an important role in securing the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf.”

He further said that joint naval cooperation will increase Iran’s military power.

In addition to taking into account Iran's extensive interactions with Russia and China, the parliamentarian said, the government should also pay attention to securing the country's national interests.

Saeedi added, “Holding a joint exercise of Iran, Russia and China sends a message to Western countries that their hegemony in the region has been reduced and the countries and nations of the region are looking for new ways to ensure their lasting security.”

“Cooperation between Iran, China and Russia can lead to the authority of the Asian countries and change the balance of power in their favor in the face of U.S. aggression,” the legislator remarked.



He added the exercise proves that all three countries have achieved a significant level of military relations.

“The effort of Iran, China and Russia is a collective effort to achieve sustainable maritime security in this region and maintain vital waterways to ensure the interests of the three countries,” Saeedi pointed out.

The drill, codenamed “2022 Marine Security Belt”, marked the third of its kind between the three countries.

“This joint exercise proves that the countries of the region can establish security in the region through constructive cooperation,” he asserted.

The MP further stated that the principled policy of Iran is that the countries of the region do not need any foreign country to ensure their security and can provide their security by relying on domestic power.

The Chabahar representative also reminded the Western countries that Iran has never started any war in its history.

Saeedi mentioned that Iran has made good progress in defense industry in recent years, and its participation in international coalitions indicates the rising position of Iran at global level.

