IRGC Navy chief: Persian Gulf security is due to intelligence superiority

TEHRAN — Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corp (IRGC) Navy said on Friday that security in the Persian Gulf is owed to intelligence superiority by Iran, highlighting preparation for defending the territorial waters and the country’s security interests.

Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks while visiting IRGC naval units in the northern Persian Gulf region to closely monitor combat readiness and capability, operations of floating, missile, forest and UAV units, as well as the latest tactics and upgraded plans.

“With full monitoring and intelligence superiority on the situation in the northern Persian Gulf region, stable and desirable security has been established in this region,” Tangsiri remarked.

The admiral was also informed by the commanders about the combat capability of the operational units.

Later the commander said, “The purpose of continuing these visits and observing the situation of the units stationed in the northern region of the Persian Gulf, is to check the latest status of the units' combat readiness and the sea fighters in the heart of the third IRGC naval area.”

The admiral added field studies show a spirit of religious fervor, courage and bravery by his forces and the full readiness of operational systems and equipment in all actual combat situations.